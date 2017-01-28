Wheat exports up by 100pc in first half

ISLAMABAD (APP): Wheat exports from the country during first six months of current financial year witnessed 100 percent increase as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last financial year. During the period from July-December, 2016-17, about 783 metric tons of wheat worth $0.229 million exported as compared to same period of last year. During first six months of last financial year zero quantity of the commodity were exported, according the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. On month on month basis, wheat exports from the country also grew by 100 percent as 310 metric tons of wheat exported during the month of December, 2016 as compared the corresponding month of last year. During the month of December, 2016, wheat worth of $86,000 were exported from the country, which was recorded at 200 metric tons in month of November and earned $57, 000. It may be recalled that wheat cultivation in Punjab had witnessed about 0.6 percent increase where as crop sowing in Sindh registered 0.2 percent increase as compared to last crop season.

Fata deserves fair share in NFC award: PBIF

ISLAMABAD (INP): President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), AKIA President, Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Friday said Fata deserves fair share in NFC award. He said Fata is receiving Rs21 billion in annual development allocation which is less than required, and termed it as main reason of poverty, restlessness and dismal economic activity. He said that Fata continue to brave losses to the tune of billions of rupees due to war on terror which has devastated its economy, therefore, it should be included in the National Finance Commission Award. He said that people of Fata continue to share burden of GST, Customs Duty and Federal Excise Duty which justifies annual allocation of Rs90 billion annually. The people should also get royalty of the dams constructed in the tribal areas while widespread corruption in the developmental schemes should be stopped, he added.

The business leader said that NFC war formed under Article 160 of the constitution but all the areas except federation and provinces were not given its membership which is violation of the rights of people. Per capital allocation of Fata is 155 percent less than Gilgit-Baltistan and 240 percent less than Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which is a reason behind unrest and negative tendencies, he added.

Pakistani Kinnow week to be organised in Jeddah on Feb 2

ISLAMABAD (APP): Commercial Section of the Consulate General of Pakistan Jeddah is organising a one-week citrus promotional campaign from February 2 to 8, through in-store promotion and display of citrus. Consulate of Pakistan is promoting this prime fruit of Pakistan in the market with introduction of ‘Kinnow Pakistani’ having its uniqueness as non-genetically modified version of citrus range available in the world with additional qualities, a message received here from Jeddah on Thursday said. Apart from impressive display of the Kinnow, the slices of the luscious fruit will be available for tasting of the visitors in the inaugural event planned for February, 2 2017. While for the rest of week, the Pakistani Kinnow would be displayed and sold out from all stores of Manuel at promotional rates. MANUEL store being the high end super market in Jeddah has been selected for the promotional week. Pakistan is the sixth largest producer of kinnow and oranges in the world, with 2.1 million tons produce.

Pakistan is also the largest producer of 'Citrus Reticula' variety (Kinnow), this unique variety of citrus is indigenous to this part of the world.

JAZZ offers permanent contracts to 2,000 employees

Lahore (Staff Reporter): Jazz has offered over 2,000 employees with permanent, full time contracts. This comes following the completion of the merger with Warid Telecom, and unification of both Mobilink and Warid under Jazz’s brand identity. “From voice to data and from 3G to 4G the digital revolution gives us limitless new possibilities. For the first time in the history of these companies we are a single brand, we are Jazz internally and externally,” said Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz. Jazz now offers all its employees unmatched benefits in the industry. From a fresh entrant to an experienced professional, everyone is better placed than before. The new benefits include better medical and life insurances, along with transportation perks. The company, through a re-organisation of its business processes, is now more efficient as it has moved from ten to six organizational layers. This change not only enables swift flow of communication and faster decision making for customer benefit, but also presents faster growth opportunities for employees.

According to a press release, the cellular service provider is customer obsessed, truthful, entrepreneurial, innovative and collaborative in every aspect of its business. With more than 50 million customers today, the company is the number one brand in connectivity and will lead the Digital Revolution in Pakistan.

It is to be noted that Jazz is an umbrella brand of Mobilink (Pakistan Mobile Communications Limited) re-introduced as a complete telecommunications ecosystem.