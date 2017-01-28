LAHORE - The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved six development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs7338.019 million.

These schemes were approved in the 48th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2016-17 presided over by the P&D Board Punjab Chairman Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan.

P&D Provincial Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting. The approved development schemes included: Widening and Improvement of road from MDA Chowk to Dera Adda Chowk Multan (Dual Carriageway) at the cost of Rs577.929 million, Provision of Clean Drinking Water, Sewerage System, PCC and Allied Facilities in Green Town, Township, Industrial Area and Adjoining Abadies of Nishter Town, Lahore Constituency (NA-127) at the cost of Rs500 million, Construction of Canal Express Way from Gatt Wala to Sahian Wala (M-3) Interchange, Faisalabad (length=25 km) at the cost of Rs6207.269 million, PC-II for the Hepatitis Prevalence Survey in the Punjab, 2017 at the cost of Rs39.371 million, Consultancy for Transaction Advisory Services for Nuclear Medicine Center at Jinnah Hospital, Lahore in PPP Mode (Revised PC-II) (Extension in Gestation Period) at the cost of Rs6.870 million and Consultancy for Transaction Advisory Services for Diagnostic Centers at DHQ and THQ Hospitals in PPP Mode (Revised PC-II) (Extension in Gestation Period) at the cost of Rs6.580 million.