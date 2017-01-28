BAHAWALPUR: Punjab Government and Turkish Power Company Zorlu Enerji Holding on Friday signed an agreement for setting up 100MW solar power plant at Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park Bahawalpur. The Turkish Company will establish the plant in six months. This project, after completion, will help in provision of electricity to public at cheaper rates. Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Chief Minister said the provincial government will also take benefit from the expertise of Turkish company in the energy sector.–NNI