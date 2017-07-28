ISLAMABAD/faisalabad - Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan on Thursday stressed the need for proper use of agriculture inputs to achieve higher output of major crops.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of soil fertility project, he said better crop output require timely and adequate use of inputs like certified seeds, balanced use of fertilisers and provision of agricultural credits. He said prosperity of a large portion of the population revolved around good growth of agriculture sector and better crop output.

He said appropriate use of fertilisers on soils of low natural fertility would help achieve high yield and crop diversification. The minister said agriculture had a critical role in supporting economic growth of the country as more than 67 percent of its rural population was directly or indirectly dependent on agriculture.

Meanwhile, the agriculture experts have advised the growers to start cultivation of seasonal maize crop immediately and complete it by August 20 for getting a bumper yield. A spokesman for Agriculture Department said here Thursday that farmers should prefer approved and hybrid varieties of maize including Sadaf, Sahiwal-2002, Agaiti-2002, Hybrid FH-810, etc. for cultivation.

so that they get maximum financial benefits from their crop.