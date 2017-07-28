Total Parco launches Total Services App

LAHORE (PR): TOTAL PARCO Pakistan Ltd has launched the Total Services App for the business community and its customers. The App is a global tool, with a local focus. It is designed for the comfort of the patrons of TOTAL PARCO fuel stations and contains many useful features to bring ease to their daily lives. Whether a customer is looking for a specific fuel or lubricant product, allied services or just wants to know the top rated station nearby, the Total Services App is a one-stop solution.

Even better, the App also provides access to latest marketing promotions being run on different stations and a direct channel for customers to communicate with the company. And it doesn’t stop there; users can enjoy live traffic updates and satellite views while navigating to their preferred station. There is also a newsfeed feature for updates from TOTAL PARCO.

The launch version of the APP is just the first step taken by the organization on the digital front for its valued customers. In the future,more features and toolsare planned so that more and more customers are directed to the right products and services right when and where they need them.

TOTAL PARCO is looking forward to the support from business partners and patrons to make this initiative a roaring success and become another strengthof its network offer.

The company has encouraged all smartphone users to be part of this digital transformation by downloading the App on their mobile phones. The App is now available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Thar Foundation and CfCP ink MoU

KARACHI (PR): After working to establish three schools in Mithi, Islamkot and Thar Block II, Thar Foundation has reached another milestone by announcing that they would run three more schools to impart quality education in district of Tharparkar.

Thar Foundation, established by the Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC), has signed a memorandum of understanding with Charter for Compassion Pakistan (CfCP) to run three primary schools in the area with low literacy rate.

As per the MoU, Thar Foundation will take overall responsibility of three primary schools in villages Bitra, Mansingh Bheel and Tharyo Haleepoto whereas, the CfCP will manage the day-to-day operations of the schools.

Each of the three schools constructed by Thar Foundation will be English medium having have nine rooms each, and facilities including safe drinking water, washrooms, playground with shaded area, boundary wall and solar panels for electricity supply in the classrooms.

Shamsuddin Shaikh, CEO of SECMC and Thar Foundation, and Amin Hashwani, CEO of CfCP, signed the memorandum in presence of the teams from both the sides during a ceremony held here.

Bahria Town’s tree plantation drive

RAWALPINDI/ISLAMABAD (PR): Environmental department of Bahria Town in collaboration with Horticulture team of Bahria Golf City undertook Monsoon Tree Plantation on 26th July at Bahria Golf City Islamabad on new Murree Expressway. A large number of BGC executives and university Staff participated in the ceremony.

Vice Chief Executive Bahria Town, Cdre M Ilyas formally inaugurated the ceremony by planting a sapling in the front lawn of the university. In his speech, he pointed out the importance of greenery for the survival of human beings. Bahria Town Rawalpindi/Islamabad organizes tree plantation drives every year to highlight and educate people on the importance of trees. This Monsoon tree plantation was held with the hope for better future and for a cleaner, greener and healthier Pakistan.

Bahria Town is an environmentally aware real estate developer, taking effective measures to preserve the environment and by recreating the same in its projects. Greenery and plantation, in the form of playgrounds, parks, golf courses, greenbelts, and roadside flowerbeds are a focus of Bahria Town in each one of its project. Bahria Town has developed master-planned communities of the size of cities in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Nawabshah.

Sanofi organises workshop on vaccine manufacturing

ISLAMABAD (PR): Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccines business of the multinational pharmaceutical company Sanofi, in collaboration with Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) conducted a workshop on “The Science of Vaccine Manufacturing”. Held at the DRAP office, the objective of the workshop was to highlight and educate the health authority on the complexities involved in vaccine manufacturing and the challenges faced by manufacturers in ensuring the steady supply of vaccines.

The workshop was conducted by Ms Brigitte Barbeau (Head of Sanofi Pasteur, Quality International Sites) and Pierre Lauer (Senior Director, International Quality Operations), both being experts on the subject matter and stationed at the Sanofi Pasteur manufacturing site in Lyon,France.

The workshop was attended by Dr Muhammad Aslam (CEO DRAP), Ghulam Rasool Dutani (Chairman Registration Board/Director PEC & CD, DRAP), Abdul Samad (Director, National Control Laboratory for Biologicals (NCLB), DRAP), Dr Noor-us-Saba (Director Biologicals, DRAP), Dr Asim Jamal (Country Chair & GM Sanofi Pakistan), & Dr Nadim ur Rehman (Head of Medical Affairs, Sanofi Pakistan), amongst various other stakeholders.

The Government of Pakistan is enthusiastic for the indigenous production of vaccines and self-sufficiency in this regard for its national strategic goals and access to medicine/vaccine for needy patients. Dr. Aslam (CEO, DRAP) was appreciative of the session. The international speakers Ms Brigitte and Mr Pierre frequently conduct such workshops with regulators around the world to develop better understanding on the complexities of vaccine manufacture.

Tetra Pak celebrates its 10 years of FSC certification

LAHORE (PR): This year marks Tetra Pak’s 10-year anniversary of FSC™ (Forest Stewardship Council™) certification, and the company is proud to announce a rise in the number of companies in the Greater Middle East and Africa selling products in Tetra Pak packages that carry the Forest Stewardship Council™ (FSC™) label; almost half of Tetra Pak packages used in the region carry the (FSC™) label. Jorge Montero, MD Tetra Pak Pakistan, said, “As a major user of paperboard, we have a responsibility to ensure the world's forests are managed in a socially just, environmentally appropriate and economically sound way.

We can proudly say that 100% of the paperboard we use in Pakistan is FSC certified.”

He added, “Consumers are gradually becoming aware of environmental issues. Through the FSC™ label, our customers enable consumers to contribute towards protecting the environment. It is worth noting that, Engro Foods Ltd, Shakarganj Foods Ltd and Dairyland were amongst the first of our customers to adopt FSC Labelling and since then all our customers have followed suit in doing the same. Today, 65% of the packages sold in Pakistan are labeled FSC™”.

The FSC™ label on cartons is a sign that they comply with FSC™ requirements relating to forest management and the traceability of the wood fiber in the paperboard. The first Tetra Pak package to be labelled with the FSC™ logo was delivered in 2007 and since then, the numbers have grown exponentially, and today company boasts a total of 280 billion FSC™-labelled packages, delivered in over 90 countries and to more than 3,000 brands.

Jovago.pk joins hands with Telemart

LAHORE (PR): Jovago.pk, Pakistan’s first leading online hotel booking portal, has collaborated with Telemart, one of the country’s fastest emerging online and retail brand. The MoU signing ceremony was held in the head office of Telemart in Karachi. With this partnership, Jovago Pakistan brings good news for Telemart’s shoppers, who can use their Telemart discount cards to avail flat 10% off on all hotel bookings across Pakistan carried out through Jovago.pk.

This discount can be availed multiple times by Telemart Discount cardholders to enjoy extra treat while planning domestic travel through the combined effort of Telemart& Jovago Pakistan.

Given the sweltering heat, corporate visits or the holiday season, now is the most suitable time to avail this discount on hotel bookings throughout Pakistan. Through this collaborative effort, Jovago.pk aims to make traveling easier and affordable for travelers who want to explore the breathtaking sites of the country. With around 2,000 hotels onboard, Jovago in line with its commitment to facilitate travelers provides convenient hotels at an affordable rate. The recent alliance with Telemart is an extension of this promise and it will play distinctive role in strengthening the tourism industry of Pakistan.