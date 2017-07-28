KARACHI:- The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $20,436.2 million on July 21, 2017.The break-up of the foreign reserves position released on Thursday showed that foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at $15,003.1 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks are $5,433.1 million. During the week ending 21st July, SBP’s reserves decreased by $476 million to $15,003 million due to payments on account of external debt servicing and other official payments.–Staff Reporter