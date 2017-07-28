Islamabad - The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Thursday announced a fresh upfront tariff for Thar coal power generation project and set an upfront tariff of 7.23 cents per unit for wet-cooling based double units on foreign financing and 7.32 cents per unit on local financing.

Similarly, Nerpa also set 7.223 cents per unit and 7.31 cents per unit for single units on air-cooling technology with foreign financing and local funding, respectively. For double unit air-cooling technology, the 30-year tariff was fixed at 7.132 cents per unit and 7.228 cents per unit through foreign financing and local financing, respectively.

Separate tariffs for wet and air cooling plants were set because of water scarcity at Thar which is a major bottleneck in the development of power projects in Thar. Besides, the decision to announce separate tariffs for air cooling and wet cooling technologies was taken to encourage efficiency in technology. One of the solutions to the problem of water shortage is the use of air cooling technology instead of wet cooling technology. Stakeholders including MW&P supported the idea of air cooling technology. The authority has decided to announce separate tariffs for air cooling and wet cooling technologies.

It is pertinent to mention here that previously Nepra had announced single tariff for Thar power projects in July 2014 for two years and it was notified by the federal government on January 20, 2015. That tariff was expired on January 19, 2017.The previous upfront rate was of 8.33 cents per unit for foreign-funded plants of 660 megawatts and 9.57 cents for locally funded projects. Likewise, the upfront tariff for foreign-funded projects of 1,100MW was set at 7.99 cents and 9.13 cents per unit for locally funded projects. The projects were based on 20 percent return which practically translated into 35 percent return on equity over operational life of the project.

In its fresh decision, after taking the opinion of all the stakeholders, the Nepra has reduced the rate of return and attempted to attract super-critical technology and said the new tariff will remain effective for two years or a maximum of 5000 MW of generation capacity, whichever came first. The capital cost in the previous upfront Thar coal tariff was determined on the basis of European boiler; however, in the fresh determination the specific cost associated with European boilers is being withdrawn. Sponsors shall be free to select boilers of any origin. Similarly, the Ministry of Water and Power had also reported that interest rate had now come down to 5.75pc from 9.50pc in 2014 which should mean rationalisation in tariff when the uncertainties in investment on Thar Coal based power plants have reduced considerably. Similarly, Ex-member planning Syed Akhtar Ali Shah commented that a major issue in case of Thar coal tariff is the allowed IRR of 20pc on equity which is translated to 35.4pc ROE in operational years. Nowhere in the world such a high return has ever been allowed.

Consequently, the Nepra decided to revise IRR on equity for the future power projects in Thar to 18pc instead of 20pc. The offered IRR of 18pc on equity is still higher among all other technologies. The overall project cost was assumed at an average of $1.2 million per megawatt. The Nepra set a 30-year levelised tariff of 7.3356 cents per unit and 7.42 cents per unit for single units of foreign financing and local financing respectively to be based on wet cooling technology.

The Sindh government had requested for re-notification of the lapsed tariff with two years extension. The project developers also showed reservations on competitive bidding regime and requested for another upfront tariff for future power project development. The Nepra concluded that previous upfront tariff paved the way for development of Thar coal mines and hence another upfront tariff. It said the objective was to achieve the optimal mine size of 20 million tons in shortest possible time which was utmost important as the fuel cost component accounting for approximately 50pc of the total tariff will substantially come down as soon as the optimal mine size is achieved and led to overall tariff reduction.

Nepra also concluded that delay in expansion of mine shall not be in the interest of the consumers rather shall be detrimental. Keeping in view the comments of the stakeholders, stage of the mine development and the stated reasons, the authority has decided to announce upfront tariff for this phase with revised benchmarks for future power projects on Thar coal. The new upfront tariff shall be for a capacity of up to 5,000 MW or two years, whichever is earlier.

Similarly, Keeping in view the proposal presented by the ministry of water and power and Shanghai Electric regarding the environmental aspect, the authority has decided to allow only those projects which use super critical technology or above and the use of subcritical technology shall not be allowed. The authority has decided to approve minimum efficiency level of 39pc for wet cooling technology and 37pc for air cooling technology.