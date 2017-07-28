islamabad - After delay of almost one year, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs9 million on two distribution companies including Hesco and Lesco.

Nepra has imposed a fine of Rs5 million on Hesco and Rs4 million on Lesco under NEPRA Fine Rules due to non-compliance of Performance Standards, Distribution Code, Distribution license, NEPRA Act and Rules and Regulations particularly with respect to failure to restore the power supply within prescribed time, failure to provide proper voltage level (poor quality of supply), failure to reduce the overloading of power transformers, failure to utilise the amounts/funds and failure to provide correct information regarding interruptions, duration of interruptions and number of complaints, said Nepra spokesperson.

According to the spokesperson, in July and August, 2016, Nepra team visited different areas of Hesco and Lesco, conducted survey of consumers and inspected record and log books of 132,66 and 11 kV grid stations. The team noted that contrary to the stated claims by the officials at the top, the consumers are being subjected to prolonged un-scheduled electricity outages of more than 16 hours and 14 hours in a number of areas of Hesco and Lesco, respectively.

It was also observed that transmission system constraint is also one of the reasons of unscheduled power cuts as the system has no sufficient capacity to carry out maximum load (demand) of country, subsequently; consumers are suffering due to voltage fluctuations. The voltages being received by the consumers are even below than 180V, causing damage to home appliances.

The consumers told Nepra team that supply to their areas is not restored even after days of fault occurrence. The team also noted that damaged transformers have not been replaced in reasonable time although all other formalities have been completed by consumers. Due to the poor maintenance of distribution system ultimately, consumers are facing frequent power cuts.

It was noted with serious concerns that despite of weak distribution system, Hesco could not utilise the allocated funds, for upkeep and maintenance of the system, which shows the inefficiencies of Hesco. Based on the findings, a detailed report was submitted by the Nepra team, on which the authority decided to initiate legal proceedings. After due legal course of action and affording adequate opportunities of hearing, the authority imposed the fine of Rs5 million on Hesco and Rs4 million on Lesco under NEPRA Fine Rules.