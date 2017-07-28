BEOE sent 34,23,223 workers abroad in five years

ISLAMABAD (APP): As many as 34,23,223 skilled and unskilled workers have proceeded to other countries for employment through the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE) during the last five years (January 1, 2013 to June 30, 2017). An official source told APP that a total of 622,714 persons went abroad for employment in the year 2013 through the bureau, 752,466 in the year 2014 and 946,571 in the year 2015, 839,353 in 2016 and 262,119. To a question, he said that since the year 1971 to June 30, 2017, more than nine million Pakistanis have proceeded abroad through BEOE. During the year 2015, he said the highest number of Pakistanis (946,571) have proceeded abroad for employment. More than 96 percent Pakistanis have proceeded to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and about one percent to European countries and other developed countries. Whereas, three percent have proceeded to Malaysia, Libya, South Korea and other countries of the world, he said.

Motorway to be extend 2,000km in next two years

ISLAMABAD (APP): After the completion of under-construction motorway projects, the length of motorway network will reach 2,000 kilometres in next couple of years. An official of National Highway Authority (NHA) told APP on Thursday that during past one year, two sections of 115 km have been added to the motorway network while overlay of 357 KM Lahore-Islamabad Motorway has been completed. About the under construction projects, he said that construction work of 118-kilometre section of the Havelian-Thakot Motorway - part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was in and the project will be completed till December next year. He said that the work on 59 km Burhan-Havelian expressway (E-35) - also known as Hazara Motorway - is in full swing and it will become fully operational by December 2017.About 40 km two sections of Rs129 billion would be opened in September.

ICST lauds govt for announcing Rs15b to support textile sector

ISLAMABAD (INP): The Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders (ICST) has lauded the decision of the government to provide Rs15 billion to the textile sector under the prime minister’s package. ICST Patron Shahid Rasheed Butt on Thursday said that textile sector is the mainstay of the economy which must be supported and the decision will infuse confidence in this sector, which continues to lose the competitive edge in the international market. He further said that the government should try the full implementation of the package and resolve the issue confronting textile sector that includes energy crisis, energy price, refund and taxation issues. Shahid further said that decision to release Rs15 billion by August 14 is laudable and it should be implemented within time to give a message that the government is giving priority to facilitating the textile sector.

UBG convenes meeting to finalise candidates for chambers polls

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): The United Business Group (UBG), the largest alliance of chambers, has convened a high-level consultative meeting of all former presidents of chambers to finalise the name of the candidates for forthcoming annual elections of the chambers. Shabbir Ahmad, local co-coordinator of UBG, unfolding the detail of the proposed meeting told media that invitation has been sent to all sitting and former presidents of the chambers across the country, especially former presidents of Lahore chamber hailing from “Founder Group”. He said that the UBG chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik will chair the 25 members consultative meeting and discuss in detail the name of the proposed candidates for the seats of presidents, senior vice presidents and vice presidents in all chambers throughout the country, while the name of the candidates for executive committee to be finalised by the regional committees headed by the UBG leaders.