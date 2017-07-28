ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Australia Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration in the field of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

Executive Director National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema and CEO Australian Technical and Further Education (TAFE) Craig Robertson signed the MoU at the Pakistan High Commission Canberra, Australia, a press release said.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, High Commissioner of Pakistan to Australia Naila Chauhan said this understanding was a step forward towards strengthening the collaboration between two countries.

"Hundred and thousands of Pakistani youth would benefit from strong collaboration between the two countries in TVET sector," she said.

NAVTTC Chairman Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema said TVET was one of the most crucial parts of progress of the country that would lead to the overall socio-economic development of the people of Pakistan.

"This MoU is the first step towards increased cooperation between the two countries and will go a long way to uplift our TVET sector," he added.

Key priority areas of the MoU include improvement of existing training facilities and training of the trainees of Pakistan in Australia.

Robertson termed the MoU as a milestone in TVET development of Pakistan and appreciated that the recent initiatives taken by NAVTTC to reboot TVET sector of the country and offered full support in this regard.