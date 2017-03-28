LAHORE - Minister of State for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali has said that the 1,223MW Balloki power project will be fully functional by early next year.

While talking to journalists during his visit to Balloki power project near Chunian, he said work on several power projects is being underway at a fast pace to eliminate load shedding by 2018. He said that new power plants will provide affordable electricity to consumers and industrial sectors, which will boost economic activities in the country.

The minister said that load management will be done only in those areas, where bills are not paid. He said a total of 3,800MW new electricity has been generated by the present government since June 2013 and further 10,000MW will be added to the national grid by next year.

He said that three LNG-based power plants in public sector would add 2,400MW to the national grid by September this year and would achieve full potential of 3,600MW by January next year, including two projects funded by government of Pakistan at Haveli Bahadur Shah and Balloki and one by Punjab government at Bhikki. Bhikki Plant has already been connected to national grid and generating 800MW. Work on installation, testing and grid connection is going on in full speed on all the three sites, he added.

Reiterating the resolve to end energy shortages, the minister said that the government is fully committed to honouring its promise to eliminate load-shedding by 2018. He said power production had increased from 13,500MW to 17,000MW due to the govt’s efforts while in October 2018 another 8,000MW to 10,000MW would be added to the system, which would be sufficient to meet the country’s needs.

The government was not only constructing power plants but a transmission line from Mitiari to Lahore would also be laid after bidding for the project, said the minister. Under the project’s second phase, a transmission line from Mitiari to Faisalabad will be laid, he added.

He said the Sahiwal coal power plant would be completed in May or June. Similarly, work is in progress on Thar coal power plants. Responding to a question, the minister said all the 10 power distribution companies were being run experimentally on full load.