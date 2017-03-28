Minister visits $5b PARCO Coastal Refinery site

KARACHI (PR): Federal Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Petroleum and Natural Resources Secretary Arshad Mirza visited PARCO Coastal Refinery (PCR) site in Hub, Balochistan, 70 kilometres from Karachi, on March 23. In his welcome address, PARCO Managing Director Tariq Rizvi thanked Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources for their continuing support to this project of national importance.

Briefing the press about the project, the minister stated that this project would have a refining capacity of 250,000 BPD and will also involve construction of storages, pipelines, marine terminal and development of allied infrastructure. The project cost is estimated at 5 billion dollars and is expected to be completed by 2022.The project will bridge the gap in the demand and supply of refined products, which at present is approximately 13 million metric tons per annum and is likely to increase further due to economic growt

Bank Alfalah, AlHuda Centre to promote Islamic Banking

KARACHI (PR): In a landmark development to promote Islamic Banking and Finance in the country, Pakistan’s leading financial institution Bank Alfalah has entered into an agreement with AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE), an international leader in human capital development for th Islamic financial services industry.

The MoU will act as a gateway to facilitate the promotion and development of Islamic Banking nationally and internationally in a more structured manner. The partnership will entail Collaborative Advisory Services, Faculty Exchange Programme, Collaborative Training and Seminars and Collaborative In-House Sessions on both national and international levels.

“We are excited to be partners with the world’s leading Islamic financing institution for development and promotion of Islamic finance and banking in Pakistan,” said Ahmed Nauman Anees, Head of Learning and Development Division at Bank Alfalah Limited, while sharing his thoughts on the development. He said, “I personally thank Zubair Mughal, CEO, AlHuda CIBE, for his keen interest in exploring avenues to collaboratively promote human capital development in the field of Islamic Finance on both national and global scales.”

UCP hosts conference on

business management issues

LAHORE (PR): The University of Central Punjab Business School, in collaboration with Kedge Business School of France, organised the 4th International Conference on Contemporary Issues in Business Management. In the two-day conference, 29 national and international universities presented their business research papers. The Conference was chaired by Dr Muhammad Zafarullah, Dean UCP Business School and Pro-Rector UCP. The Keynote Speaker of the Conference was Dr Yahiya Zoubair, Kedge Business School, France and the Chief Guest of the inaugural Ceremony was Syed Raza Ali Gillani, Minister of Higher Education Punjab.

Dr Muhammad Zafarullah, Dean UCP Business School and Pro-Rector UCP, welcomed the guests and highlighted that research and its promotion for education purpose was of immense importance. Chief Guest at the Inaugural Ceremony Syed Raza Ali Gillani, Minister of Higher Education, praised the effort, which UCP Business School has made in order to promote research culture among students.

SNGPL hosts three-day annual sports event

LAHORE (PR): The three-day annual sports event of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) started at Wapda Stadium on Ferozepur Road. Deputy Managing Director of SNGPL Amer Tufail inaugurated the event. Senior General Manager and President of Sports Cell Sohail Gulzar, Senior General Manager (CS) Syed Jawad Naseem, Senior General Manager Azam Khan Wazir, Vice President of Sports Cell Waseem Ahmad, Secretary Finance Sports Asif Iqbal, General Secretary Sports Ashraf Nadeem and Adeela Marzouk (Member Sports Cell) were also present on the occasion.

Number of male / female players from 18 teams belonging to regional offices of Abbotabad, Bahawalpur, Faislabad, Gujranwala, Sahiwal, Sheikhupura, Gujrat, Islamabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Multan, Peshawar, Wah region, projects and head office would participate in the event.

In his welcome address at the inaugural ceremony, Deputy Managing Director Amer Tufail thanked journalists and said the annual sports event was an old tradition of SNGPL, a tradition to unite the workforce in common action and create harmony among all employees irrespective of their grades. He said that sports were not about to lose or win; they were about participation and presence of all regions in one ground.

Mortein introduces mosquito-killer boards

LAHORE (PR): Mortein has introduced innovative mosquito-killer boards to reduce the incidence of dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases in Pakistan. The killer-boards are capable of killing several species of Aedes mosquitoes every day. The initiative is in continuance of their ‘Dengue Se Paak Pakistan’ campaign aimed at reducing dengue along with other mosquito-borne diseases across Pakistan. In the past 6 years, Pakistan has witnessed massive outbreaks of dengue with over 65,000 cases reported nationwide. In 2016 alone, 3,000 cases were reported in Punjab, while Sindh accounted for over 2,000 cases of dengue victims.

Most of the cases originated from semi-urban areas and major metropolitan cities while unplanned settlements and rural areas equally fell prey to the consequences of the disease.

Shahzeb Mahmood, CEO of RB Pakistan, makers of Mortein, stated in this regard, “RB is always committed to providing innovative solutions to improve the health and hygiene situation in the country. Currently, there is high incidence of mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue. These mosquito-killing billboards are yet another testament to our pledge for a dengue-free Pakistan.”

Tameer Bank is now Telenor Microfinance Bank

ISLAMABAD (PR): After about a year of its 100% acquisition by the Telenor Group, Tameer Microfinance Bank has been rebranded as Telenor Microfinance Bank. The Bank, established in 2005, is best known for its joint venture with Telenor Pakistan for the launch of Pakistan’s first and now the largest branchless banking service Easypaisa, in 2009.

Ali Riaz Chaudhry, president & CEO of the bank, announced the new corporate identity at a media briefing. He added, “Our new name represents a significant foreign direct investment in Pakistan’s banking sector. We are proud of pioneering the journey of innovating financial services ecosystem in Pakistan, which started with the launch of Easypaisa – our mobile banking platform and a catalyst of future banking. As we continue to grow, we remain committed to empowering the underserved people of Pakistan through convenient, affordable and secure digital financial services.”

Speaking at the event, Executive Director of State Bank of Pakistan Syed Samar Hasnain said, “I congratulate Telenor Microfinance Bank on its successful transition and appreciate its lead in providing digital financial services to millions of Pakistanis. I am positive that the Bank, with a mobile banking platform like Easypaisa, will continue to promote financial inclusion in the country. The State Bank of Pakistan will continue supporting initiatives aimed at providing financial services to the segments still excluded from the mainstream financial system.”