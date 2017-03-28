President Mamnoon Hussain has underscored the importance of imparting quality education to students particularly in science and technology to create a pool of skilled manpower.

Chairing first meeting of the senate of Multan-based NFC Institute of Engineering and Technology in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said such a pool would help bolster the national economy.

The president said that the universities should equip themselves with state of the art facilities, maintain high standard and upgrade infrastructure in line with modern requirements.