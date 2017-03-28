209 schemes under progress in

irrigation department

PESHAWAR (APP): To review and discuss the ADP of irrigation department for the current and next financial years, a high level meeting was told that 209 schemes were under progress in the entire province, wherein 169 are on-going and 40 other were included during the current Fiscal Year. The meeting was held here Monday, chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister for Irrigation and Social Welfare Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao, which was attended by Secretary Irrigation and other high level experts and officers of irrigation department. The meeting discussed the on-going Irrigation schemes of the province in detail with special focus on funds, progress and its importance for the public at large. Different new irrigation schemes were also examined by the participants to be included in the next ADP regarding irrigation department. The meeting was told that 209 schemes were under progress in the entire province, wherein 169 are on-going and 40 other were included during the current Fiscal Year.

‘K Electric should implement Nepra's decision to cut tariff’

KARACHI (NNI): The trade industry on Monday called upon the K Electric's management to implement the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority’s (Nepra) decision to cut down its tariff by Rs3.50 per unit and notify it to the consumers without further delay. Lasbela Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Ismail Suttar while welcoming the decision of Nepra said that this decision was long awaited in view of falling crude oil/gas prices in the international market. He said that citizens and industries of Karachi were paying exorbitant electric bills to K-Electric for the last few years and due to high tariff, exporters were unable to compete in the international market. He said that all the trade and industrial bodies including FPCCI and chambers fully support the prime minister’s vision for supply of electricity at affordable price throughout Pakistan. Lower prices of electricity will enable the exporters to meet the competition in the world market and increase their exports. It will also help other consumers in the country.

Textile sector in a shambles despite

govt efforts: PBIF

ISLAMABAD (INP): Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF) President Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday said textile sector is not picking up despite best efforts of the government. The present government has invested billions in the textile sector to boost exports as this sector is the largest foreign exchange earner and second largest job provider but to no avail, he said. Hussain said that on the other hand, Bangladesh which imports 95 percent of the cotton has become world’s leading exporter of garments outside China. He said that exports have reduced by 20 percent during the tenure of incumbent government which is disturbing and calls for out of the box solutions. The cotton production has dwindled from fifteen million bales to ten million bales necessitating imports which increase cost of doing business, he added. The business leader said that those who links reduced exchange rate with increased exports are wrong as it is a temporary solution.

He said that cost labour continue to increase in China which has $80 billion garments export market therefore many Chinese companies have moved to Bangladesh and Vietnam.

APBF moot on “Ease of Doing Business in Pakistan” on April 5

ISLAMABAD (NNI): The All Pakistan Business Forum (APBF) is organising a conference on “Ease of Doing Business in Pakistan”. The forum will be held on the April 5, 2017 at the Pearl Continental Hotel in Lahore. More than 250 distinguished entrepreneurs, along with regulatory and industrial experts from the public and private sectors will share their knowledge at this forum. The diplomatic community, academia and media will also grace the event to portray a positive image of Pakistan as a destination of choice for global investors. Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana and Commerce Minister Khurram Dastagir Khan will be the chief guests during the two insightful sessions. Several ambassadors are also expected to attend the moot as the guests of honour. The speakers will discuss critical topics with the aim to devise an effective roadmap for a brighter future.