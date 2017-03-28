Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said Tuesday that strategic location of Pakistan makes it Asia's premier trade, energy and transport corridor.

He was talking to Chairman of Board of China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation Gao Hongwei and Chairman of Board, China Precision Machinery Import-Export Corporation Zhao Xiaolong in Islamabad today.

The premier said that Pakistan's investment policy provides a comprehensive framework for creating conducive business environment for attraction of foreign direct investment.

He said China-Pakistan friendship is witnessing new heights, which is manifested by CPEC.

Nawaz Sharif stated that Pakistan's cooperation with China will not only bring prosperity to both countries but also become a source of progress for the entire region.

He said the government has been focusing on reviving the economy, resolving the energy crisis, improving security situation, and providing ample opportunities to investors.

Nawaz Sharif invited Chinese entrepreneurs to take advantage of investment opportunities in Pakistan.