ISLAMABAD - The provinces are likely to face up to 35 percent water shortage during the early Kharif season.

In the upcoming Kharif season, water availability in the system will be around 108 to 113 million acre feet (maf), said Indus River System Authority (Irsa) spokesperson Khalid Rana while talking about the details of the Technical Committee meeting held here on Monday. He said that it was observed, during the meeting, that Indus River could face 40 percent water losses in early Kharif season which would gradually come down to 20 percent, while Jhelum and Chenab Rivers would face 10 percent losses in early Kharif which would reduce to zero percent in late Kharif. Early Kharif starts from April 1 and continue till June 10.

The meeting discussed the water availability for Kharif season and finalised recommendations for the upcoming Irsa advisory committee to be held on March 31. The meeting was chaired by Irsa Director Operation Khalid Rana and was attended by the director regulation of Sindh and Punjab, Baluchistan Chief engineer irrigation and Wapda director. While Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has failed to send high profile irrigation official for this meeting and the province was represented by a Xen level official.

However, the final decision about the anticipated water shortage for Kharif and determination of provinces share will be taken in the Irsa’s advisory committee meeting to be held on March 31. The Water Accord 1991 empowered Irsa to determine water availability in the country and provincial share twice a year, once for Kharif season and the other for Rabi season. Rabi season starts from October 1 while Kharif starts from April 1.

Since Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were exempted from cuts in the share, the shortage in water would be distributed between Sindh and the Punjab. During the Meeting, Sindh has requested that instead of filling the reservoir first fulfil the intends of the provinces, sources said. Irsa has once again asked the provinces to avoid early crops sowing, the source said.

Regarding the water availability for the Kharif season, the source said that onward April 15, there is forecast of hot weather which will help melting the snow and the water availability situation of rivers will be improved. As per data of the rivers Indus at Tarbela, inflows were 22,300 cusecs and outflows 20,000 cusecs, the inflows of Kabul at Nowshera was 16,300 cusecs and outflows 16,300 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla inflows were 38,100 cusecs and outflows 31,900 cusecs while inflows of Chenab at Marala is 14,900 cusecs and outflows were 6,500 cusecs.

About the reservoirs level and storage, the data said that the present level of Tarbela reservoir was 1,384.85 feet against the minimum level of 1,380 feet. The maximum conservation level of dam was 1,550 feet. Similarly, the Mangla reservoir present level is 1068.65 feet against the minimum operating level of 1040 feet. The maximum conservation level is 1242 feet. Similarly, the present level of Chasma is 642.30 feet against the minimum operating level of 637 feet.