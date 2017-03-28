KARACHI - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) started the week on a negative note, as the benchmark shares index traded between an intraday high of 78 points and intraday low of 338 points, where it closed at 48,680 level, declining by 291 points or (0.60%). SEARLE, PSO and PPL contributed 64 points to the index fall, brokers said.

E&P sector lost value to close in the red zone on the back of international oil prices falling further towards $50.48/barrel, pressured by uncertainty over whether an OPEC-led production cut will be extended beyond June. POL (decline 1.86%) and PPL (1.32%) were the major laggard of the aforementioned sector. Overall, negative sentiments were witnessed in the banking sector as sector heavy weights lost value to close in the red zone. MCB (slip 0.43%), and UBL (0.76%) were the major losers of the banking sector. PSMC (down 1.57%), in the automobile sector, lost value to close in the red zone on the back of news that the automobile company may roll back its expansion plan to invest $460m if the govt fails to respond to its request for incentives until April, stated analyst Arhum Ghous.

Hammad Aman, equity sales manager at Topline Securities, attributed the bearish activity to the futures rollover week and the increased anticipation for the Supreme Court's verdict on Panamagate.

Weak global crude prices, reports on surging circular debt, falling exports and the SBP status quo in the Key Policy Rate announcements last week played a catalyst role in bearish close, said analyst Ahsan Mehanti.

Volumes stood low at 238 million shares versus 353 million shares traded in the last session, while value decreased by 8 percent at Rs10.4 billion/$100 million. Top volume leaders of the bourse were BOP (-3.51%), ASL (-0.89%) and KEL (-1.73%).