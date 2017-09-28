ISLAMABAD: The second meeting of Cotton Crop Assessment Committee (CCAC) would be held in the first week of October to review the crop output in the country during the crop season 2017-18. Federal Secretary Ministry of Textile Industry would chair the meeting and review the current cotton crop production, marketing and ginning, said Cotton Commissioner Dr Khalid Abdullah. He said that the meeting would also discuss the prevailing pricing trend of the commodity in local as well as international markets.–APP