Malik Riaz hands over $100,000 cheque to Uzbek ambassador

ISLAMABAD (PR): Chairman Bahria Town Malik Riaz Hussain formally handed over $100,000 cheque to Furkat Sidiqov, Ambassador of Uzbekistan, in a ceremony held at Uzbek Embassy.

On his visit to Uzbekistan earlier this year, Malik Riaz Hussain had pledged the amount in his meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Ulgbek Rozuklov. The amount is a donation for the construction of Imam Bukhari Scientific Research Center which is being built in Samarkand, the capital of the Central Asian state.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Bahria Town highlighted the need of scientific research and education, for building a better world. He appreciated the vision of the Uzbek government for developing the landmark Imam Bukhari Scientific Research Center in Samarkand. He termed the donation a token of Bahria Town’s commitment to spreading the light of knowledge in the world. He said, ‘The donation for Imam Bukhari Scientific Research Center is a reflection of Bahria Town’s commitment to modern scientific education and research’.

Upon receiving the cheque, Ambassador of Uzbekistan thanked Malik Riaz Hussain for his generosity towards a noble cause. He also praised Bahria Town as a symbol of progress and prosperity, not only for Pakistan but for the region.

Pakistani Canadians hold event

TORONTO (PR): Pakistani Canadians held an event in Mississauga (Greater Toronto Area), which was attended by Rt Honorable Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Honorable Minister of Immigration Ahmed Hussein.

Pakistani Canadians form a vibrant population group in Toronto area comprising approximately 300,000 people. Toronto also boasts one of the highest concentrations of professional/business professionals among Pakistani expat communities around the world.

Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussain recognized the contributions being made by Pakistani Canadians in various walks of life and introduced Prime Minister JustinTrudeau.

Prime Minister Trudeau, who was just returning from UN General Assembly session also acknowledged the vibrant and successful Pakistani expat community in Canada and emphasised his government's agenda of inclusion and diversity. He also informed the guests of his efforts to help the Rohingya muslims and the meetings he had held in this regard with other global leaders at the UN session. He also recognized Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussain as a role model for immigrants.

Mr Ahmed arrived in Canada at age 16 as a Somalian inmigrant and has risen through the ranks to become a federal minister in the current cabinet.

Zia Mashhadi closed the event by thanking the Prime Minister and Immigration Minister on behalf of the Pakistani community.

LUMS hosts event LAHORE (PR): Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) hosted the Regional Research Products Showcasing Event for Central Punjab in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Regional Centre, Lahore, on Wednesday. Syed Raza Ali Gilani, Minister of Higher Education, Government of Punjab, inaugurated the ceremony. A total of 18 universities displayed innovative products and prototypes having a strong impact on society and economy.

“HEC has played a significant role in developing a prosperous Pakistan through strengthening the basis for a knowledge-based economy and I endorse the efforts made by the organisation,” commented Gilani at the event. He particularly lauded the efforts of LUMS in organising such a grand event.

A panel of independent judges nominated and shortlisted the top three products for participation in the mega showcasing event to be held later at Pak China Centre Islamabad on October 5, 2017, where the Prime Minister of Pakistan will inaugurate the ceremony. This showcasing event is part of a series of events being held to honour HEC for successfully completing 15 years of its services and to highlight its achievements in the higher education sector on different platforms.

“Today’s event is about celebrating 15 years of existence of HEC in Pakistan and give people a glimpse of the innovative activities that are going on in our universities, how they are focusing on local and international problems and how the work that they are doing can actually make Pakistan a developed country,” said Prof Dr S Sohail H Naqvi, Vice Chancellor, LUMS.

Micropower Labs shines at Telenor’s Digital Winners Asia in Singapore

KARACHI (PR): Micropower Labs from Telenor Pakistan’s Velocity’s Pakistan has won Telenor Group’s annual Digital Winners competition. Specializing in hardware development, including the world’s fastest charging power bank, a 5000mAH power bank that charges itself in just 15 minutes, Micropower Labs will receive 100,000 Norwegian Kroners to explore market expansion to some of Telenor Group’s other markets in Asia.

Abdullah Soomro, the 24 year-old Founder and CEO of Micropower Labs said, “This is amazing – there were some great pitches and truly tough competition here from around Telenor’s Asian markets, but it’s great to come away the winner.

We are looking forward to exploring every opportunity with Telenor as a future partner.”

Telenor Group’s Digital Winners program connects local startups with international players in Asia’s technology and innovation ecosystems, including investors, fellow startups and corporate partners. The program is designed to provide insights into regional expansion and new market launches, including team capacity building and doing business in specific markets where Telenor Group has a footprint. This year, Telenor Velocity sent two of its startups to Digital Winners Asia in Singapore, which included Micropower Labs and Artsy.

Telenor Group’s Head of Innovation, VegardAas, said, “At Telenor Group, we’re always on the lookout for the best ideas for new digital products and services, as well as talents to help grow and nurture. This year we chose Micropower Labs of Telenor Pakistan’s Velocity program, because they’re a market ready product, easy to pick up, get into our stores and leverage our distribution power. It’s a good example of a startup success story in one market demonstrating readiness to scale around the region.”

Pakistan elected as chair of HR Standard on HR Metrics

LAHORE (PR): Pakistan was elected as chair of Global HR Standard on HR Metrics during ISO Standards meeting at Bali recently. Currently, there are 162 countries in ISO. This is a great honor for Pakistan that it is among leading countries including USA, UK, France, Netherlands, Australia, Germany, Canada, who are chairing one standard each at ISO Geneva. TC 260 plenary meeting was held in Bali. Zahid Mubarik, CEO HR Metrics/President SHRM Forum Pakistan, represented Pakistan in ISO TC 260 meeting at Bali. ISO standards are desired by WTO for companies operating in global market.

The MNCs parent headquarters are likely to adopt these standards. With a view to promote consistency and standardize the workforce management practices in terms of responsibilities and performance expectations, ISO initiated standardization of HR and formed a Technical Committee (TC 260) during 2011. Initially the ISO TC 260 comprised of 11 countries including USA, France, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Norway, Netherlands, Portugal and Pakistan. ISO current membership is 162 countries, out of which 28 have a status of Participating “P” and 23 are Observers “O”. ISO TC 260 secretariat is held by American National Standards Institute ANSI.