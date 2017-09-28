KARACHI - “Government and especially the Ministry of Commerce, Industries and Planning Commission should extend unwavering support to Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry so that we can boost export”, S M Muneer, former chairman TDAP, stated this in a ceremony held to highlight Pakistan International Trade Fair (PITF 2017) to consul generals and their trade representatives of various countries in Karachi.

He expressed Pakistan is an ideal country for investors and joint venturing, whereby peace has been restored to our cities as a result of various security operations. The economic stability which we enjoy today in Karachi is a testament to this peace.

He added that PITF Pakistan is an integral step for the economic revival of Pakistan, as it will help us boost the economy of the country. “We should support trade activities and particularly those pertaining to growth of export. I am hopeful that trade and industrial sector's participation will prove it to be a historic trade event,” he said and apprised the foreign diplomats, business community and trade bodies that this event is an excellent platform to promote products and businesses.

Pakistan International Trade Fair (PITF 2017) will be held from 26th to 29th October 2017 at Karachi Expo Center, The FPCCI and Badar Expo Solutions are jointly organizing the international fair.

Meanwhile, Chairman Fairs & Exhibitions (National) FPCCI Hanif Gohar said that PITF 2017 will enhance networking, business matching, exchange of trade ideas and inspiration amongst the business community of both Pakistan and other countries to venture into wider global market. “We at FPCCI have taken this initiative not only to support our local exhibitors for promotion of their businesses but also provide the local public an opportunity to explore international products,” he added. Zohair Naseer (COO) Badar Expo Solutions (BXSS) said, “It is a matter of great pride for me and for the entire team of Badar Expo Solutions (BXSS) to partner with the FPCCI to organize the event." Consul generals and members of diplomatic core from friendly countries, acting president FPCCI — Wali Mohammad, senior vice chairman Fairs & Exhibitions Haris Mithani and members were also present on the occasion.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan’s international show PITF 2017 has the support of all chambers and associations. Fair will provide opportunity to interact with exhibitors of more than 20 countries for possible joint ventures and MoUs. It will be an international marketplace with multi products display.

The event is fully endorsed by the Government of Pakistan through its ministries and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

Companies and exhibitors that will showcase their products and services included construction, leather, furniture, banking & insurance, sports goods, textiles, pharmaceuticals, FMCGS, food chains, machineries, automobile, chemical, fashion, consumer electronics, travel and tourism and solar & energy.