LAHORE - Lahore Chamber of Chamber and Industry President-elect Malik Tahir Javed has urged the government to save the auto parts manufacturers of Pakistan who are in deep trouble because of adverse conditions.

In a statement, Javed said that auto parts manufacturers are one of the largest job and revenue providers in the country but various challenges including high input cost and duties & taxes on import of raw materials have put its survival on stake.

He demanded that Regulatory Duty on import of industrial steel materials by the auto parts sector should be withdrawn immediately as these are not being produced or manufactured domestically.

He said that regulatory duty at the rates of 5 percent to 15 percent on steel import was first imposed in January 2015.

Next year, Regulatory Duty was increased from15 percent to 35 percent which heavily increased the input cost of the value-added sectors producing fine quality auto parts and engineering products.

The president-elect said that though plea is being taken that regulatory duty has been imposed on the import of industrial steel materials to protect the local steel industry but outcomes are terrible as local steel industry mainly produces construction steel. Resultantly, large scale manufacturing sectors like auto parts have been pushed to the wall, he said.