LAHORE - Third Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce &Industry (PCJCCI) held on Wednesday at PCJCCI office in which election results for the office bearers/executive committee members of PCJCCI for the year 2017-18 were announced and was confirmed by the election commissioners appointed as per Trade Organizations Act/Rules 2013.

The AGM was followed by the cake cutting ceremony in the admiration of China National Day. The meeting was chaired by PCJCCI President Wang Zihai, whereby PCJCCI's brief report of achievement was presented and later the elections results were announced according to which Din Group Director SM Naveed was declared as the unopposed president. Tech Nexus CEO Dr Iqbal Qureshi elected as the senior vice president and Rana Mehmood Iqbal as vice president of the PCJCCI.

Members of the executive committee were also announced. The executive committee comprises of Wang Zihai, Moazzam Ghurki, Dr Iqbal Qureshi, Abdul Waheed Sandal, Rizwan Nisar, SM Naveed, Daud Ahmed, Rana Mehmood Iqbal, Khurram Shafiq and Muhammad Irfan. Shah Faisal Afridi, the founder president of PCJCCI, expressed warm wishes to the new president and EC members. He appreciated initiatives and implications of Wang for making the chamber a more dynamic and effective organisation. He also extended greetings to the Chinese nationals for the upcoming China National day. He said that on this occasion of festivity the appointment of SM Naveed on such an important designation will amicably bring more success to the PCJCCI.

Wang, in his speech, wished good luck to Naveed for taking hold of all ongoing and upcoming developments of the chamber. “We are confident about his abilities and understanding towards the cause of PCJCCI that is the mutual cooperation and prosperity of both countries,” said Wang. Naveed, in his address, acknowledged the massive positive developments undergone under the president-ship of Wang. “It is due to the capable leadership of Wang that today PCJCCI has achieved high targets and now heading towards the bigger goals,” Naveed said. He said that there is a tradition of this chamber that once who becomes president of PCJCCI remains a president forever. He mentioned pleasingly that Wang will be the president of this chamber forever.

Naveed strongly affirmed that due to his prominent position in business community, he will utilise all his business relations and expertise for the progress of the chamber. He reiterated that he will represent PCJCCI in all business gatherings, forums, associations and will interact with the delegations seeking information and will also give media interviews and statements for the information of general masses and promotion of the cause of PCJCCI. The executive committee members including Senior Vice President Dr Iqbal Qureshi and Vice President Rana Mehmood Iqbal also extended best wishes to Naveed and the new members of the team.