Punjab govt offers subsidy on tunnel farming

MULTAN (APP): The Punjab government is offering financial assistance on installation of tunnels at 3,000 acres in the province to improve production of vegetables. Tunnel farming could help grow early or off-season vegetables and also enhance 8-10 percent more productivity compared to routine cultivation of the vegetables. This was stated by Assistant Director Agriculture Information, Naveed Asmat Kohloon in a statement issued here on Wednesday. He said the Punjab government was providing subsidy of Rs 225,000/acre, which was 50 percent of total expenditures on installation of tunnels. Similarly, the government was also facilitating farmers in provision of drip irrigation and solar system, he added. He said that adoption of modern agri techniques were essential to meet growing needs of vegetables and tunnel farming not only gives handsome returns to farmers but also ensures supply of vegetables throughout the year.

He advised the farmers to avail benefits of government schemes and pay more focus on cultivation of vegetables.

Farmers advised to conclude cotton cultivation

SARGODHA (APP): Agriculture experts have advised farmers to complete cultivation of cotton by the end of current month, besides irrigating the fields according to weather conditions. An official of Agriculture department talking to this scribe said that July, August and September were best for cotton cultivation and stressed that proper watering of fields should be ensured but water must not be allowed to stagnate. He suggested two pest scoutings in the cotton fields daily and advocated consultation with agri-experts."Farmers should avoid over use of Urea fertilizer for cotton plants as chances of pests attack increased after its excessive usage". Zinc, Boron and Urea spray were needed in case of dropping fruit, and four-time spray after a week using two litre Potassium Nitrate in 100 litres water can improve the health of plants. Or else a mixture of 10 kilograms Potassium Nitrate can also be used, he said.

KCCI new body takes over

KARACHI (APP): The newly elected office bearers of KCCI took over their offices for one-year term (2017-18), at the annual general meeting of the chamber on Wednesday. The whole team was elected un-opposed under the umbrella of Businessmen Group (BMG). Led by its Chairman Siraj Kassam Teli, the group has been ruling KCCI for last twenty years. Muffasar Atta Malik has been elected as President, Haji Abdul Basit Abdul Razzak as Senior Vice President and M.Rehan Hanif the Vice President. The new body pledged to make their best efforts for the welfare of KCCI members, along with promoting trade and industry in Karachi which is the economic hub of the country. Outgoing president Shamim Ahmed Firpo, senior vice president Asif Nisar and vice president M.Younas Soomro spoke of their efforts and achievements during their tenure. BMG's Chairman and former president KCCI Siraj Kassam Teli, Vice Chairmen BMG and former presidents M. Zubair Motiwala, Haroon Farooqui and Anjum Nisar praised the performance of immediate past office bearers.

especially of the president Shamim Ahmed Firpo.

They urged the new office bearers to work hard and fulfill their responsibilities in the best possible way. Catering to the issues related to CPEC would be an additional and very important task for them.

PBIF for resolving taxation issues of soap industry

ISLAMABAD (NNI): President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF) Mian Zahid Hussain on Wednesday said issues of the soap industry should be resolved on priority basis. He said that smuggling of all types of soaps into the country continue to damage the local industry which must be stopped to promote expansion of local industry and providing jobs to two hundred thousand people and paying around Rs.17 billion in taxes. Mian Zahid Hussain said that easy availability of imported and smuggled beauty, toilet and laundry soaps at lower prices are eroding the share of local manufacturers in the market. He added prices of raw materials such as Tallow, Coconut, palm, cottonseed, Rice bran should be curtailed to make this industry more competitive. Some commercial importers are involved in gross under-invoicing and selling it in the market at much lower prices and capturing a sizable market of finished soaps in Pakistan.

The business leader said that in the current situation the local industry could not compete with the landed cost of imported soap as it is very low and being sold in the markets at cheaper rates, therefore, the government should use different tools to provide level playing field to local industry.

Some countries are also exporting soaps to Pakistan through the third country which has also created problems for the local industry comprising of some 500 soap making units in the unorganised and 100 in the organised sector.

Production of laundry soap in Pakistan stands at 500,000, toilet soap 125,000, carbolic soap 45,000 and detergents 150,000 metric tons per year in which eighty percent imported raw material and 20 percent local raw material is used.

Soap industry contributes approximately Rs17b to the national exchequer which may come down as the soap industry is passing through a very critical phase due to under-invoicing and smuggling which been killing the industry.