KARACHI - Bearish sentiments dominated at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday as KSE 100-index went down by 376 points and closed at 42,290 points due to growing political uncertainty, dealers said.

Sectors dragging down the index were commercial banks that shed 84 points, oil and gas exploration companies, which took away 61 points, cements 48 points, and power generation and distribution slashed 29 points.

A rally was witnessed in the fertilizer sector as fertilizer numbers for the month of August-17 showed a growth of 36% YoY. FFC (up 2.4%), FATIMA (1.2%), FFBL (1.5%) and EFERT (1.1%) cumulatively contributed 43 points to the index gain.

This selling pressure in the market was likely on the back of investor skepticism regarding ongoing political scenario in the country. Selling pressure was witnessed in the cement sector where most heavyweights closed in the red zone. On the other hand, PIOC (down 0.1%) announced its FY17 result, where the company posted an EPS of Rs12.84/share and announced a final cash payout of Rs3.35/share, said dealers at JS Global.

Due to investors cautious stance, trading activity remained flat as daily volumes on the ready counter clocked in at 147m/shares, up by 1% DoD, whereas trade value down by 26% to Rs5.4b/USD52m.

Stocks that controlled the activity were KEL (9.3%), WTL (9.0%), BOP (8.0%), TRG (7.4%) and KOSM (5.4%) which cumulatively contributed 39% of total volumes.

Scrips of total 382 active companies participated in the session of which 284 closed in decline, 97 in advance while 21 remained unchanged.

Market participants believe negativity in the market will continue on the back of political uncertainties and concerning economic indicators.