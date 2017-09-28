LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Industry and Trade Sheikh Alla-u-Din has said that issue of unavailability of tomatoes in general market would be resolved in a few days.

He said the Punjab government was trying to make sure availability of tomatoes in markets for convenience of common man and industry along with the food department was engaged in the process, according to a handout issue here on Wednesday. The minister said tomato production Balochistan was damaged due to virus, adding that tomato crop was ready in Sindh and soon would be available in the market of Punjab.

The new crop of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would also be marketed in 20 days which would ultimately reduce the price of tomato. Since the prices increased, district governments were engaged in the process against those who held the stock, he mentioned. The minister said the government was providing protection to all farmers in an effort to promote domestic farming.