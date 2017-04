ISLAMABAD:- No unscheduled power load-shedding is being carried out except areas of high losses as the power shortfall on Friday was recorded as 3,073MW. According to the data, the total generation remained 13,915MW against demand of 16,988 during the said period. As many as 3,726MW was generated through hydel, 2,417MW by Genco's and 7,772MW by Independent Power Producers (IPPs).–APP