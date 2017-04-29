UBL to deploy 75 ATMs at PSO outlets nation-wide

KARACHI (PR): UBL, Pakistan’s Best Bank 2016, entered into a strategic alliance with Pakistan State Oil (PSO), the country’s largest oil marketing company, allowing UBL to expand its ATM network via designated PSO fuel stations nationwide. The agreement was signed by Wajahat Husain, President & CEO, UBL and Sheikh Imran Ul Haque, Managing Director, PSO at the PSO Head Office in Karachi. Senior executives from both organisations were also present at the occasion.

Master Group considers social responsibilities essential

LAHORE (PR): Social responsibility is an essential part of “The Master Group”, as they strongly believe that our society needs to benefit from a kinder, gentler approach to social impact towards pressing issues like women empowerment, provision of clean water, initiation of wall of kindness and a lot more. As a reply to one of the questions regarding tireless contribution of Master group for the betterment of the Society, Shahzad Malik, Director of Master group commented, “We are focused on being a leader in the area of corporate social responsibility and have developed and established a comprehensive set of sustainable business initiatives that facilitate social causes.”

Silkbank declares profit of Rs370.4m

LAHORE (PR): The Board of Directors of Silkbank Limited in their meeting held on April 27, 2017 declared an operating profit of Rs370.4 million, with a Profit after Tax of Rs136 million for the quarter ended March 31st 2017.

All income metrics reflected improvement from the same period last year. Net interest income for the quarter ending March 31, 2017 was recorded as Rs1.26billion, a 10.5 percent increase over the corresponding period last year.

This is an outcome of improved balance sheet spread which increased from 3.4pc in 1st quarter 2016 to 3.9pc in the corresponding period in 2017. Similarly, non-interest income grew by 18pc as compared to the same period last year.

‘EcoStar–Gree Flagship Store’ inaugurated at Packages Mall

LAHORE (PR): DWP Group has inaugurated new ‘EcoStar – Gree Flagship Store’ in Packages Mall. The showroom is so spacious, with a state-of-the-art design, to feature more of the latest product-lines, creating unmatched convenience for the consumers and is located on the ground floor of Packages Mall, Walton Road, Lahore. A grand ribbon cutting ceremony was inaugurated by CEO Farooq Naseem to unveil the new outlet, designed to provide the consumers with an opportunity to explore and purchase the most desired products from EcoStar and Gree.

Bank of Punjab announces financial results for 1Q

LAHORE (PR): A meeting of the Board of Directors of The Bank of Punjab was held on April 27, 2017 to consider and approve un-audited financial statements of the bank for the 1st quarter of year ended March 31, 2017.

Continuing the growth momentum, during the 1st quarter of year 2017, The Bank of Punjab earned before tax profit of Rs2.4 billion as against Rs2.2 billion earned during 1st quarter of year 2016. Similarly, the Earnings per Share (EPS) for the 1st quarter of year 2017 remained at the level of Rs1.00 per share.

During 1st quarter of the year 2017, Net Interest Margin (NIM) of the Bank improved to Rs3.3 billion as against Rs2.7 billion in corresponding period of year 2016.

Samsung, Jazz join hands to launch Galaxy S8 and S8+

LAHORE (PR): Samsung and Jazz have partnered together with the objective of launching the much-anticipated flagship devices Galaxy S8 and S8+ all over Pakistan.

As a result of the partnership, customers can now get their hands on the latest Samsung S8 and S8+ devices from their closet Jazz retail outlets for Rs87,000 and Rs97,000, respectively. Moreover, all Jazz & Warid customers can avail access to free 3G and LTE for a month on the purchase of every Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+.