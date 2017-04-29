ISLAMABAD - The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved the government’s guarantee for repayment of loan amount of $140 million – which is 40pc of $350 million loan - for the Dasu Hydropower Project.

The ECC meeting chaired by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday approved the proposal of Ministry of Water and Power for Government of Pakistan’s guarantee for the Dasu Hydropower Project. The World Bank will provide guarantee for the remaining $210 million loan amount.

The Ministry of Water and Power, in its proposal, stated that the PC-I of the Dasu Hydropower project was approved by ECNEC at a cost of Rs486 billion in March 2014. The project is being funded by the World Bank through IDA Credit; $573 million credit is operational while the additional IDA/IBRD credit of $273 million is expected in the 2017 cycle along with a Partial Credit Guarantee (PCG) of $920 million ($460 million x 2) to raise the foreign cost component (FCC). For the local commercial requirement, a loan agreement of Rs144 billion comprising both conventional and Islamic Finance Facility has been agreed with a consortium of seven local banks. Out of this amount, Rs88 billion would be raised against the GoP guarantee while Rs56 billion would be against Wapda's balance sheet.

For the foreign cost component, it was agreed after lengthy deliberations with international banks along with the World Bank, that Wapda would raise $350 million through the international capital market for a tenure of 10 years by using PCG of up to 60 percent ie $210 million and the remaining amount (both principal and interest) would be guaranteed by the GoP.

The ECC also approved the request of the Ministry of Industries & Production to reduce the price of imported Urea fertiliser lying with National Fertiliser Marketing Limited (NFML) to Rs1,000 per 50 kg bag in the interest of the public for disposal during kharif 2017. Earlier, in January 2017, the ECC had allowed the export of 300,000 tons of urea fertiliser till April 28, 2017 without any subsidy.

The ECC approved the proposal of Economic Affairs Division (EAD) for grant of exemption to Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) from all levies and taxes for the loan extended by the Government of Japan/JICA on concessionary terms, amounting to JPY 2.665 billion (equivalent to $26 million approximately), for the Islamabad – Burhan Transmission Line Reinforcement Project. The main objective of the project is to improve the reliability of the national grid and to meet the growing demand for electricity transmission through reinforcement of transmission lines necessary for power supply to Islamabad Capital Territory and surrounding areas, thereby contributing to the improvement of economic infrastructure of Pakistan.

The ECC also considered and approved the draft standard Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), proposed by the Ministry of Water & Power, which will be used as standard template for future PPAs. The draft PPA is a tripartite agreement between Central Power Purchasing Agency, Guarantee Ltd (CPPA) on behalf of ex-Wapda Distribution Companies, National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDCL) and the Power Producers.