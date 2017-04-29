ISLAMABAD : The federal government has decided to give extension to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Ashraf Wathra.

“The government has taken the decision after Finance Minister Ishaq Dar met with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif,” said an official of the Ministry of Finance while talking to The Nation. He further said that Wathra is likely to get one year extension. Three-year contract of the SBP governor would be expired today (April 29 2017). This would be the second extension given by federal government to the head of economic ministry/department in last few days.

Few days back, the government had re-appointed Dr Muhammad Irshad as chairman of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) till June 30, 2017. Cabinet Secretariat issued a notification stated that Dr Irshad, a BS-22 officer of Inland Revenue Service (IRS), shall stand re-employed as Chairman FBR in BS-22, after his retirement on standard terms and conditions for the period from April 24, 2017 to June 30, 2017.