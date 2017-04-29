ISLAMABAD - The convince losses in rivers have reached to 44-50 percent and Indus River System Authority (Irsa) has warned the provinces to control the losses in rivers otherwise don't blame the authority for the water shortage.

"We have told Punjab and Sindh that the losses are way too high from the Irsa's forecast of 35 percent for the Kharif season and therefore unacceptable," sources told The Nation here on Friday. According to the Sindh province, losses from Guddu to Sukkur is 8500 cusecs while from Sukkur to Kothri it is 3500 cusecs. Similarly, according to Punjab, losses from Rasool to Trimu is 10000 cusecs while from Trimmu to Panjand is 8000 cusecs.

The Irsa has written letters to Punjab and Sindh to take steps to reduce the losses. “We have asked them to activate your field staff and improve your management,” the source said. To translate it into percentage it is around 44 to 50 percent shortage, the source said. In the technical committee it was forecast that there would be 40 percent losses in Indus river during Kharif season, however Punjab has termed the 40 percent losses high and it was downward revised, with mutual consensus, to 35 percent. The authority has further asked the province to control the losses and don’t blame the Irsa for the shortage during the season.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has complained the authority about the reduction in water flow from Panjnad from 25000 cusecs to 13000 cusecs. However, Irsa replied that the provision of 25000 cusecs water to Sindh from Panjanad was temporary arrangement which was started due to peak flows in Chennab. However, Sindh has also demanded an increase intend of 80000 cusecs from May 1, source said. Now, the Sindh additional demand will be met from Mangla.

Punjab has objected the move of providing Sindh water from Mangla and said that this way they will not be able to fill Mangla reservoir. But Irsa rejected the Punjab’s claim saying that under the Kharif plan it was forecasted that till end of April the level of Mangla will be 1115 feet but it was reached to 1136 feet which is 15 feet high than the forecasted one. So, the supply to Sindh will not affect the filling of Mangla dam, the source said.

When asked the reason for providing Sindh water from Mangla, the source said that due to cold temperature in the catchment area of Tarbella the flows in the river Indus was reduced and it is feared that if the total demand of the Sindh was provided from Tarbella it will bring the reservoir to dead level. Currently, the releases from Tarbella are 70000 cusecs.