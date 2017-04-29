LAHORE - Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has decided to immediately start development works in the LDA City housing scheme and invited applications for pre-qualification of engineering firms and contractors for this purpose by May 22, 2017.

The development works will be started on land obtained for LDA City in villages Sidhar and Kahana in the first phase. Construction of a 2.1 kilometers long and 180 feet wide approach road from Gajjumatta, Ferozepur Road to scheme has already been completed at a cost of Rs1.13 billion. The scheme has also been provided a link from Katcha Flyover, the first ever flyover constructed in the Punjab on Public-Private Partnership basis, on Katcha Railway Crossing along Defence Road.

Spreading over an area of about 58,500 kanal, LDA City housing scheme is located between Ferozepur Road, Defence Road, Kahna Kacha Road and Lahore-Karachi Railway Line with its entrance along the Buther Khana distributary, just 1.5 kilometers from the terminal station of Metro Bus Service.





Press release