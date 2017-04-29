SECP, PEC sign MoU to spread financial awareness

ISLAMABAD (Staff Reporter): The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and Pakistan Expo Centres Private Limited (PEC) have signed an MoU to establish cooperation for creating financial awareness for the public. SECP Investor Education and International Relations Commissioner Akif Saeed and PEC Chief Financial Officer Ziaul Mustafa signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations. Saeed highlighted various investor education initiatives under the SECP’s Jamapunji Investor Education Campaign. He stressed the importance of financial literacy for both existing and potential investors of capital markets, and its role in educating the public to look for new investment opportunities. Speaking on the occasion, Zia said that the PEC would cooperate with the Investor Education Jamapunji Campaign in educating the public about the importance of savings and investment. In this connection, PEC agrees to provide space to the SECP for its various activities such as seminars, conferences, conventions, workshops, trainings and corporate events. The signatories vowed to make every possible effort to achieve the MoU’s objectives. In other development, the SECP has prescribed certification requirement for all persons who are involved in preparation and distribution of research reports to the public in line with its objectives of inculcating good governance practices, promoting investor protection and having skilled personnel providing recommendation to investors of the capital market.

Such persons will be required to obtain the Research Analysts Certification offered by the Institute of Financial Markets of Pakistan. All existing research analysts have been given six months to obtain the said certification, while new entrants will be required to obtain such certification within six months of intimation to the SECP as a research analyst/research entity.

The certification requirement will also be applicable to chief executive or head of research function of the entities involved in research report publication. The certification requirement will promote investor protection by subjecting market intermediaries involved in providing research and advice to minimum standards, and also bring Pakistani capital market on a par with global jurisdictions

ICI, CMP join hands to educate marginalised communities

KARACHI (Staff Reporter): ICI Pakistan Limited has signed an MoU with the Sindh Community Mobilisation Program (CMP) to support CMP in its mission to improve access to quality education for marginalised communities in the province. CMP is part of the larger Sindh Basic Education Programme, funded by United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and implemented by International Relief and Development (IRD). The MoU was signed by Shehzad Mehmood, Chief of Party at CMP-IRD and Fathema Zuberi, General Manager HR, ICI Pakistan Limited, accompanied by Randy L Hatfield, Senior Education Policy Adviser and Programme Manager, Sindh Basic Education Program USAID/Pakistan. On the occasion, representatives of ICI Pakistan Limited, USAID/SBEP, CMP, were present. Shehzad said, “Sindh CMP is playing an important role of building linkages between the corporate sector and CMP targeted schools and communities and encouraging philanthropic aspirations of corporate entities though their CSR.

Today’s ceremony is an example of CMP’s commitment to strengthen these linkages in order to promote sustainable efforts and interventions.” The support provided to CMP through this MoU falls under the banner of company’s ‘Ilm-o-Hunar’ programme for education-related initiatives.

Wheat valuing $258,000 exported in nine months

ISLAMABAD (APP): About 885 metric tons of wheat valuing $258,000, was exported during first 3 quarters of current financial year as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year. However, during month of March wheat exports from the country was recorded at zero as against the exports of 200 metric ton of the month of February, 2017. Meanwhile, 2.684 million tons rice valuing $1.170 billion exported in last 9 months of current financial year as against the exports of 3.140 million tons worth $1.376 million of same period last year. On month on month basis, rice exports from the country during March 2017 increased by 154.28 percent as compared the exports of the corresponding month of last year. During month of March, about 45,745 metric tons of basmati rice worth $43.976 million were exported as compared the exports of 17,412 metric tons valuing of $17.294 million of same month last year.

In first three quarter of current financial year, 123,443 metric tons of sugar worth $66.50 million exported as compared to the 293,514 tons valuing $132.28 million of same period last year.

NMC study tour participants visit NHA

ISLAMABAD (Staff Reporter): The participants of Inland Study Tour of National Management Course on Friday visited NHA head office where they were briefed about the organisation, its working and a detailed overview of development projects currently under construction in various parts of the country. Welcoming the guests, NHA Chairman Shahid Ashraf Tarar dilated upon the profile of the organisation regarding construction, development and maintenance of national highways, motorways, expressways and strategic roads in Pakistan. He informed the guests that while roads under NHA constituted only 4 percent of the country’s entire network; they carried 80 percent of commercial and 65 percent of cargo traffic load. He said that development projects worth over Rs1200 billion were presently under execution including the all important China Pakistan Economic Corridor. He said the early completion of CPEC’s Western route was organisation’s top priority as it passed through the less-privileged areas of the country.

He said work on different sections of the Western alignment had already started and expressed his hope to complete the work by the end of 2018. He also informed that for the first time in the country’s history, substantial private sector investment was encouraged towards highway schemes and projects worth over Rs340 billion were awarded on Built-Operate-Transfer basis including Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway (M-9) and Lahore-Sialkot Motorway.

The NHA chairman also informed the audience about various measures NHA had adopted to ensure greater transparency in the procurement process which resulted in saving of billions of rupees to the national exchequer.

National School of Public Policy Dean Naeem Aslam, in his remarks, appreciated the NHA’s role as pioneer organisation in building international quality highways and motorways in Pakistan and lauded the improved standards of transparency and efficiency in the development of road infrastructure schemes.