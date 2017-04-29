ISLAMABAD - The government on Friday said that results of the ongoing population census would be completed by the end of July this year, which would reveal exact number of people living in the country.

Chief Census Commissioner Asif Bajwa informed the Senate Standing Committee on Finance that second and last phase of the population census is underway in 88 districts of the country. The first phase was completed in 63 districts in the mid of this month, he added. Sharing details of the second phase, Bajwa said the country has divided into 88,000 blocks during the second phase. The house listing in 43,912 blocks has completed, he added. The summary of population census results would be compiled by the end of July 2016. However, the details of the census will be finalised in one and half year, he informed.

The committee also discussed the Anti Money Laundering (Amendment) Act 2017, presented by Senator Azam Swati in the Senate. The official of the Ministry of Finance informed that there are already laws regarding anti-money laundering. Therefore, Swati withdrew his bill. The committee also discussed the Companies Bill.

The officials of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SECP) informed the committee that foreign companies working in Pakistan would have to open their offices in the country, as they were operating their businesses from abroad in the past.





