LAHORE - Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) has won the Diversity and Inclusion Outstanding Achievement Award at the Global Diversity and Inclusion Benchmarks Conference.

Diversity Achievement awards were presented to those organisations which have taken the initiative to promote diversity and inclusion not only in their organisation, but also in the larger society through their work. A rigorous process of evaluation was adopted by seasoned HR and business leaders to finalise the winners.

Diversity and inclusion has emerged as a worldwide best practice. Diversity refers to the variety of differences and similarities such as gender, race/ethnicity, age, culture, religion, class/caste, language, education, nationality, disability, work style, work experience, job role and function of people who are necessary to propel an organisation to success. Inclusion refers to how diversity is leveraged to create a fair, equitable, healthy, and high-performing organisation or community, in which all individuals are respected, feel engaged and motivated, and whose contributions toward meeting organisational and societal goals are valued.