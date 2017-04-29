LAHORE - Working class of Pakistan on Friday commemorated ‘2017 World Day for Dead and Injured Workers’, to pay honour to the workers who died or injured while performing their duty.

Meetings and seminars were organized to promote safe and healthy work place for preventing fatal and non fatal accidents and occupational diseases. A special meeting of the Trade Union representatives and workers was held at Bakhtiar Labour Hall Lahore today under the aegis of All Pakistan Workers Confederation (Regd) to commemorate this day which was addressed by representatives of Trade Union belonging to the various industries including Electricity, Railway, PTCL, Transport, Engineering, Chemical, Construction, Mines, Banking, PWD, Irrigation and other industries.

The meeting was addressed by the Veteran Trade Union Leader General Secretary Khurshid Ahmed and President Robina Jameel, Akber Ali Khan, Niaz Khan, Osama Tariq, Khushi Muhammad Khokhar, Salahud Din, and others. The meeting passed resolution urging the federal and provincial government to take special measures to check menace of rising fatal and non fatal accident and occupational diseases of the workers at work place, particularly in Mines, Textile, Engineering, Chemical, Transport and Electricity and Construction. They demanded the enforcement of Labour laws, through Independent Labour Inspection Machinery in accordance with the Principals of ILO Convention No 81 ratified by the government of Pakistan.

On the occasion, the speakers highlighted that there are just 561 Labour Inspectors for the enforcement of Labour Laws for millions of workers. Khurshid said that Pakistan has named one of tenth country in the world which had largest number of accident in the Transport Industry and the largest country where the mine workers suffered from fatal and non fatal accidents.

He asked the government that those who had caused brutal death of 250 workers at Garment Factory Baldia Town (Karachi) and 50 Workers at Gadani Gawadar Shipyard (Balochistan) and 52 Workers at Sundar Industrial Estate, Lahore Factory should be brought to justice. The tragic deaths and disabilities of the workers not only cause the loss of lives and health of the affected workers but also demoralise the remaining workforce.

He said the productivity of the industries could only be enhanced by healthy and safe working conditions and environment. He said the Supreme Court had already directed the authorities concerned to ensure safe working condition for the mine workers. He pointed out that dangerous work places cause tragic accident and occupational diseases not only in Pakistan, but also causing tragic death of hundreds of industrial workers every year across the world. The house by a resolution demanded that social security fund must be utilised for providing training and education to the workers employed for observance of the safety and prevention of accidents and occupational diseases.

The government should establish Tripartite National Health Safety Council and get enforced Labour Laws in conformity with ILO Convention No 155 & 176. By another resolution, it was demanded to the government to get implemented Point 8.8 “The United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development” requiring the government to provide health and safe working condition to the workers and pledged the working class would spare no effort to get establish the fundamental rights to have safe working conditions for the workers.

Press release