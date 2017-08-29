JS Bank partners with Paysys Labs to launch

Instascan

KARACHI (PR): JS Bank has signed an agreement with Paysys Labs to launch the first-ever mobile based biometric solution in Pakistan, Instascan. The signing ceremony was attended by Imran Soomro, Chief Information Officer, JS Bank, Khurram Shaikh, Chief Digital Officer, JS Bank, and Karim Jindani, Chief Executive Officer of Paysys Labs.

The mobile based, touchless biometric solution has been integrated with JS Bank’s branchless banking mobile application, JCash to biometrically verify customers for over the counter (OTC) transactions. JCash customers can now avail higher limits of Rs50,000 for domestic remittances. Agents can easily verify customers sending or receiving domestic remittances by simply taking a picture of their finger. The Instascan solution extracts the biometric data from the finger and sends it to NADRA for real-time authentication.

Khurram Shaikh said, “JS Bank is pleased to be the first bank in Pakistan to introduce the mobile-based biometric authentication technology which will cater to our banking customers’ needs by providing a much more convenient way to authenticate themselves and avail our banking services instantly.”

Haly Tower in DHA

Lahore inaugurated

LAHORE (PR): The inaugural ceremony of Haly Tower was held the other day in DHA Lahore Phase-2 in R-Sector, near Lalik Jan Chowk. Administrator DHA Lahore Brig Zafar Yaseen Babar graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Administrator DHA Lahore Brig Zafar Yasin Babar said, “DHA Lahore has expanded from 34000 kanals to 3-lac kanals and this has increased/generated the business activities. Haly Tower is a virtual one-start-shop for local businesses and multinationals, entrepreneurs. Haly Tower was planned in 2008 and construction of Haly Tower was completed in 2017 at prime location of Phase-2; it is constructed at 7-kanals with a covered area of 328,640 sft.

Brig Zafar Yasin Babar further added that a joint venture agreement was signed between DHA and Global Haly to develop high-rise building in DHA Phase-II in Sector R, which is believed to set new trends of commercial projects in DHA. The project was conceived in 2007 and it comprises of 17 floors with commercial segment which include Shopping Mall, Branded Stores, Food Courts, Kids Play Area and Corporate Offices. It has ample parking in the basement. The project is located at the prime location of DHA. The access is very easy to the project which will attract the general public.

Bank Alfalah bags two awards at Consumer Choice Awards

LAHORE (PR): Cementing its standing as the customers’ first preference, Pakistan’s leading banking institution, Bank Alfalah has been recognized for its innovative cards services at the 12th Annual Consumer Choice Awards organised by the Consumer Association of Pakistan. Bank Alfalah won awards in the categories ‘Best Credit & Debit Cards Proposition’ and ‘Best Product in Category of Innovation’ for Ultra Cashback Card.

The awards ceremony was held at the Governor House, Sindh, and was presided over by the Governor Sindh, Muhammad Zubair. Khurram Hussain, Group Head Retail Central & North and Consumer Banking, received the awards on behalf of Bank Alfalah.

Sharing his thoughts on the awards, he said: “We are very proud to be awarded by the Consumer Association of Pakistan in these categories. It is an acknowledgement of Bank Alfalah’s efforts towards providing first-class services to its customers, through innovative and efficient solutions.”

The Consumer Choice Awards are an initiative of the Consumer Association of Pakistan, a non-governmental, non-profit organization to promote sustainable retail businesses in Pakistan. It works as a strategic partner of the State Bank of Pakistan on financial consumer protection. Nominations for the awards are obtained in several business categories and reviewed for finalization through a comprehensive and objective survey conducted by volunteers.

Smart School ‘high

achievers’ get prizes

LAHORE (PR): The Smart School (a project of The City School) distributed Rs 135,000 cash prizes amongst the high achievers of Matric Board examinations 2016-17. Certificates and shields were also distributed amongst the teachers. Pakistan's largest school franchise school network, The Smart School through its Southern Region honoured 51 students from 17 campuses for their high achievement in Matric Board Examination 2016-17. The Smart School honoured High Achievers, their proud parents and Network Associates (business partners) at a local hotel. The event was attended by over 300 people including students, parents, teachers, school owners and southern region staff.

Adil Ismail (General Manager Sothern Region, The Smart School) addressed the ceremony.

saying, "These high achievers are success factor of The Smart School. The whole process is a team effort of Southern Region Team, NWAs, students, teachers and their parents.” Mian Ahmad Farhan (Project Director, The Smart School) also addressed the ceremony.

Allied Bank donation

LAHORE (PR): Allied Bank organised a computers donation ceremony at Quetta under its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives. The branded computers were donated to principals of Balochistan Residential Colleges Loralai, Khuzdar, Zhob and Turbat for their computer labs.

Tahir Hassan Qureshi, CEO Allied Bank, spoke about ABL's Corporate Social Responsibility initiative for endeavouring to improve the quality of education. The computer donation initiative is just one step towards this cause. Tahir Qureshi added that as per ABL's Board of Directors vision, our CSR philosophy has substantial focus on education, healthcare, philanthropy, sports promotion and environment preservation etc. He further added that ABL shall continue to take part in the development of the province of Balochistan.

Chief guest Rahila Hameed Durrani, Speaker Balochistan Provincial Assembly, appreciated the Allied Bank's role and contributions and encouraged other stakeholders to also play their role in uplifting of different segments of life in Balochistan.