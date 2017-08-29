ISLAMABAD - Auditor General of Pakistan has observed irregularities worth millions of rupees in the construction of Pakistan Petroleum House Islamabad.

In the audit report 2015-16, the auditor general noted that agreement violation, contracts without bidding, changing the specification without the approval of the competent authority, overpayment etc was observed during the audit of the account of the Pakistan Petroleum House Islamabad. The PC-I of the Petroleum House project was approved by the CDWP in 2005 for an amount of Rs255.125 million. The PC-I was revised to Rs452.440 million in 2007 and again revised to Rs857.37 million in 2011. The execution of project was assigned to Pakistan Public Works Department.

Audit noted that Executive Engineer Project Civil Division-IV Pak-PWD Islamabad paid an amount of Rs81.008 million to the contractor on account of price escalation due to increase in the prices of specified material. Payment was made to the contractor without any provision in the agreement which was unauthorised. It also observed irregular expenditure of Rs71.80 million due to excess over TS estimate beyond permissible limit. Total expenditure incurred was Rs430.875 million against Technically Sanctioned Estimates (TSE) for Rs312.239 million with an excess of Rs118.636 million.

The Audit observed that the cost of work has increased due to execution of quantities of certain items in excess of provision in TS estimates as well as execution of extra/substitute items but revised sanction to estimate was not obtained which resulted in irregular expenditure of Rs71.800 million. Besides, the official of the PWD failed to produce the record of Rs109.616 million relating to expenditure. Non-confirmation of deposit of government taxes and duties worth Rs33.784 million and non-deduction of GST worth Rs0.749 million and non adjustment of advance payment through vouched account worth Rs12.955 million was also noted by the auditor. Overpayment due to less deduction of amount paid in previous bill and calculation mistake Rs9.611 million, and non remittance of government revenue into treasury Rs 8.295 million was observed by the audit officer.

Aluminium glazing and glass was changed on the plea that it was not sufficient for wind pressure so substituted items valuing Rs26.905 million(22330 sft @Rs1204.87sft) was got executed without obtaining competitive rates. Rate of original items in agreement was Rs600 per sft.

Similarly, imported tiles were substituted with local tiles for Rs51.955 million without obtaining competitive rates and without any reduction of rates. The tender rate was below the engineer’s estimates. Thickness of gypsum board was reduced without any reduction in the quoted rate for original item resulting overpayment of Rs3.589 million. 5 mm thick double tinted glass of foreign make was substituted with 5mm thick double tinted tempered guardian glass of foreign make @924 p/sft leading to varied item of Rs21.352 million (23,102 sft). Rate of original item in agreement was Rs85 per sft.

An item of aluminium gladding panels of HOWSOPAN from Korea 14000 sft@Rs1247.27 costing Rs17.462 million was added without provision in agreement. Extra items for load test piles, for Rs1.500 million and lacquer polish for Rs1.200 million was allowed contrary to the provisions of the specification. Partition work valuing Rs5.432 million (qty 9053.34 sft@ Rs 600) was paid without provision in PC-I, approval of item and without competitive bidding. This work was not part of the original project.

The audit further observed that rates of these items were allowed as submitted by the contractor without confirming the market price of the materials from the manufacturer. Evidence proving import of glass fixed on the project was also not available on record. Rates were finalised on the basis of quotations of single firm obtained by the contractor. It was noted that award of additional/substituted work at higher rates without competitive bids was violation of rumors. Substitution of items having quoted rates less than estimate was undue favour to the contractor. The department did not respond to the audit observation.

The audit observed an overpayment of Rs8.339 million due to use of steel of lesser weight than standard weight. The Environment Impact Assessment report was also not approved by Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency, the audit report observed.