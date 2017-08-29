ISLAMABAD - The Habib Bank Limited (HBL) on Monday has decided to close down its operation in New York after New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) imposed penalty of up to $629,625,000 on HBL.

The NYDFS has imposed fine for violation of the compliance programme and the bank had not complied with the US anti-money laundering laws. The US authorities moved against the HBL after finding deficiencies in the risk management and Bank Secrecy Act/Anti-Money Laundering compliance programme at HBL’s New York branch. “HBL has voluntarily decided to close its operations in New York in an orderly manner and DFS has allowed HBL to submit a voluntary application for orderly winding down of its New York branch. Steps to formalise this will commence shortly,” according to a letter written by the HBL to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) to intimate its members.

The HBL has been operating a small branch in New York since 1978, which mainly offers US dollar clearing services. In 2015, the New York branch was subject to a Consent Order and a Cease and Desist Order by the New York State Department of Financial Services and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, respectively. HBL had notified the Pakistan Stock Exchange of this in December 2015. HBL has received a notice of hearing from DFS in terms of which DFS seeks to impose an outrageous civil monetary penalty of up to $629,625,000. HBL has decided to contest this penalty in the scheduled administrative hearing and the courts of law in the United States.

HBL has further voluntarily decided to close its operations in New York in an orderly manner and DFS has allowed HBL to submit a voluntary application for orderly winding down of its New York branch. Steps to formalise this will commence shortly. There will be no material impact on HBL’s business outside of the United States and HBL will continue to service the requirements of its domestic and international customers including for their US dollar business.

Staff Reporter from Karachi adds: HBL has brought to the notice of SBP that its New York (NY) branch has received a notice of hearing from New York State Department of Financial Services (NY DFS) under which NY DFS proposed to impose a civil monetary penalty on HBL NY, said a SBP press release on Monday.

HBL has informed about its decision to contest the supervisory action by NY DFS. “State Bank of Pakistan is cognizant of these developments and is closely monitoring the situation and finds no imminent risks to HBL operations and banking industry of Pakistan. State Bank of Pakistan reiterates its commitment to safeguard the interests of depositors and to ensure safety and soundness of the banking system of the country,” concluded the press release.