SBI inks MoU with CGBC

KARACHI (APP): The Sindh Board of Investment (SBI) on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Czech-Gulf Business Council (CGBC) of Czech Republic to promote trade and investment in the province. The MoU was signed by SBI Chairperson Naheed Memon and CGBC Chairman Robert Pergl at a ceremony here at SBI Office. The MoU envisages cooperation for promoting trade and investment in Sindh including exploring new potential opportunities. The CGBC would support SBI to attract Czech investment in the province. The SBI chairperson said, “Under the MoU, SBI and CGBC would also arrange conferences and seminars on trade and investment on domestic and international level to project the economic potential of Sindh.” SBI and Czech Council would be taking initiatives to bring investors from Sindh and Czech closer enough to start joint ventures in different economic sectors, she added. SBI would extend maximum facilities and support to Czech business delegations visiting Sindh and CGBC would reciprocate, she said.

Naheed said Czech Republic had immense expertise in advanced engineering, designing and technology. This was good opportunity for Pakistan to avail. She said Sindh wants to benefit from Czech's technological advancement especially in urban planning, transport, energy sector, automobiles and infrastructure development.

She said Chinese companies were successfully operating in Pakistan because Chinese government had extended them all possible support including financing. Similarly, she added, CGBC would mobilise Czech government to support Czech companies in Pakistan especially in Sindh. CGBC was very much engaged in United Arab Emirates, she said.

"We both, SBI and CGBC, should support each other's enterprises," she emphasized adding that these two organisations were focusing to build business-to-business relationship as government-to-government contacts were already there. She also informed that being SBI chief, she had frequent meetings with Qatar's Counsel General here to bring investment from Qatar for infrastructure development in Sindh.

Abid for early completion of power projects

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Minister of State for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali has directed the heads of power sector entities to complete their ongoing projects well before time. He expressed these remarks while chairing a meeting on power system constraints held at WAPDA House. The NTDC managing director, CEOs of all Distribution Companies (Discos), Pepco GM (C&M) and other senior officials of Power Division attended the meeting. During the meeting, the minister said that the present government has made much progress in power generation due to concerted and coordinated efforts, since the government is committed to eliminate loadshedding from the country. He said that transmission system of NTDC and Discos is facing constraints. However, the government has carried out and completed various projects during last three years. Abid said that Ministry of Power has already identified system constraints and communicated to all the concerned departments to initiate upgradation of transmission system on war footing.

New, effective trade policy demanded

ISLAMABAD (NNI): President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF) Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday said the government should announce new trade policy after consultation with the private sector. The current and former trade policies only wasted time and money of the government and damaged economy as it was not according to the ground realities, he said. Mian Zahid Hussain said that four trade policies have been announced in the last eight years and all of them failed to produce positive results, therefore, a new policy is direly needed. He said that want of manpower and funds also hamper implementation of the trade policy for which the commerce ministry should not be left subservient to the finance or any other ministry. The exports of competing nations continue to grow while Pakistan’s exports have fallen by over five billion dollars in few years which our economy cannot withstand. The policy of blocking refunds and squeezing industry to boost tax collection has also damaged the competitiveness of our export industry which should be reconsidered, he demanded.

The business leader noted that government focuses on enhancing the traditional exports while ignoring new markets, new products, innovation and value-addition which is the situation in the international market.

He said that FTA with China has damaged our economy while all the trade deals failed to boost exports but triggered imports by 300 percent damaging economy.

Hitting industrial sector to boost collection on the cost of production and exports is a failed recipe of the IMF which must be abandoned, he said.

Food Authority’s action lauded

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Pakistan FMCG Importers Association, appreciating the steps taken by the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) to ensure provision of quality food to the masses, has urged it to take action against those also who are selling expired food items after printing the expiry date afresh. In a joint statement issued here on Friday, Pakistan FMCG Importers Association Chairman Anjum Nisar, Senior Vice Chairman Nafees ur Rehman Bari and Secretary General Ali Mattoo appreciated the PFA decision of banning the carbonated drinks sale in schools, checking quality of oil mills and also to crackdown those who were selling coloured snacks by using substandard or non-food grade colours. The Association leaders said those selling substandard or unhygienic items were playing with the lives of innocent people and do not deserve any leniency. Association’s leaders reiterated their demand that the food authority should also make a crackdown on those who were selling food items after expiry by printing a new expiry date on these.