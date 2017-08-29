LAHORE - Pakistan Railways (PR) on Monday introduced duplicate ticket system officially. In the ceremony, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said that the department will charge 10 percent for the duplicate ticket.

It is to be noted that the PR had announced in July 2017 to initiate the duplicate ticket system - a major decision to facilitate the railways passengers in the country. Earlier, if a passenger lost his rail ticket, he would have to purchase the new ticket again by paying full payment but now he would be issued the new ticket on his mobile phone with just 10 percent payment.

The minister inaugurated the issuance of duplicate ticket generation system at Pakistan Railways headquarters. Earlier, the minister received numerous complaints regarding non-issuance of tickets and complicated refund mechanism in case of loss of ticket. From now, on purchasing train ticket, the passenger would receive a detailed text message mentioning his seat number, train, and time. In case of loss of ticket, he can send his CNIC number on railways special number 9117 and get an SMS that would be considered his duplicate ticket, passenger can show the same to conductor guard who after verifying that the seat was reserved against same CNIC and no amount was refunded against it, would allow the passenger to travel on 10 percent deduction only.