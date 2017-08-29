KARACHI - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) kicked off new trading week in the red zone as the benchmark KSE 100-index fell to fresh 2017 low. The index shed 668 points and closed at 41,974 points.

The market opened on a negative note and continued to decline throughout the day, brokers said.

The day started with news about HBL (-5.0%), as the State Department of Financial Services sent a notice to HBL seeking imposition of a penalty of up to $630m, much higher than street expectations. The bank has also decided to close its New York operations, stated analyst at JS Global. This action is with regards to significant breakdowns of risk management and compliance identified in the bank's New York branch in 2015.

Top 10 index point decliners were HBL (down 5%), UBL (3.4%), MARI (5%), ENGRO (2.3%), PPL (1.5%), MTL (5%), DAWH (2.7%), DGKC (3%), MCB (1%) & LUCK (down 1.7%); withholding 427 points.

On the sector front, banks took away 277 points as HBL’s sentiment weighed on other big banks, E&Ps shed 72 points as oil prices are expected to weaken in lieu of Hurricane Harvey disrupting US Gulf refining demand, & cements dented 70 points on price concerns, said analyst Adnan Sami Sheikh at Topline Securities.

Participation was minimal as volumes receded 42% to 103m shares while traded value fell 39% to Rs5.7b/$54m.

Scrips of total 377 active companies traded in the session of which 266 closed in red, 86 in green while 25 remained unchanged.

Market participants expect the bearish spell might continue as weak results of banks, cement and fertilizers have left investors disappointed.