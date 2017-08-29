PR ISLAMABAD - To identify and address the complex challenges in developing industry–institute partnership in the TVET sector for increasing employment opportunities for the youth, a 4-day international conference started Monday here at a local hotel. The conference was co-arranged by National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and Colombo Plan Staff College (CPSC). It was inaugurated by the Minister for Federal Education & Professional Training, Engr Baligh-ur-Rehman and attended by ambassadors of Sri Lanka, Nepal, diplomats, a large number of industrialists, heads of training institutes and others. Delegates from more than 10 countries participated in this conference including Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives and Afghanistan.

“Skill development and technical training are the key success factors to any country's socio-economic development. We can change the current scenario and tackle our challenges through skill development,” said Minister for Federal Education & Professional Training M.Baligh-ur-Rehman while addressing the conference. “We must shift our focus to technical and vocational education in order to meet the demands of enterprises which require a skilled workforce and of the people who require quality training so that they can become economically productive,” he added. The minister stated that Pakistan has made remarkable achievements to improve the delivery of the TVET and expressed the resolve that the present government is committed to equip the country’s youth with employable skills. He commended the Executive Director NAVTTC, Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema, for organizing this conference and bringing together experts and stakeholders from within Pakistan as well as abroad to discuss and share their views on an issue that is of considerable importance for not only Pakistan but the whole world.

Executive Director NAVTTC, Zulfiqar Cheema, while addressing the conference, said there is an urgent need for conceptualizing and implementing new sustainable industry-institute partnership architecture, instruments and mechanisms to mobilize additional resources (from both public and private sector) to appropriately fund any planned TVET expansion and quality improvement.

“It’s unfortunate that we lost more than half century without focusing on the most important sector of the skill development,” he added. He, while welcoming the foreign delegates, said: “You would yourself see that Pakistan is much more beautiful and safer than it is portrayed by biased media.” He said different countries have excelled in different sectors; we would learn from them, we would follow the best practices in the world, and we would replicate the success models in our country. “It is important to build a demand driven, flexible, integrated and high quality assured system for creating a skilled workforce that is vital for our economic growth and development,” he added.

We are focusing to ensure employer-led education and training to support life-time learning and vocational education that meets real industry needs, he emphasized. Partnership with the industries in TVET sector would help us to increase access to TVET, improve on the quality and relevance which would ultimately reduce the existing skill gaps and address the rampant unemployment problems especially among the youth, he stressed.

Director General CPS, Ram Hari Lamichanne said this conference would be beneficial for not only Pakistan but all the countries of the region as through its platform several workable strategies would be developed to reform the TVET sector. This region is blessed with young demographic dividend and it’s important for us to turn them into a skilled workforce which will ultimately bring prosperity to all countries.