ISLAMABAD - British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Thomas Drew, called on Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar at the Ministry of Finance on Monday.

The minister and the high commissioner discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral economic cooperation, particularly in the field of trade and investment. Dar said that Pakistan and the UK have a strong and historic partnership with mutual cooperation in various areas, and this partnership will further strengthen in the coming years. He said that Pakistan values the support and contributions of the British government for various development initiatives in Pakistan.

The British high commissioner thanked the minister for his role and support in strengthening bilateral economic relations between Pakistan and the UK. The high commissioner apprised the minister regarding the progress of the ongoing Brexit negotiations. He said that bilateral trading arrangements between Pakistan and the UK will further flourish in the future.

He also informed the minister that two high-level British delegations will visit Pakistan next month to hold discussions aimed at fostering trade and investment ties between the two countries. Welcoming the planned visits of the British delegations, Dar said that the visits will provide both sides another opportunity to explore new avenues for enhancing cooperation. The finance secretary and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance and British High Commission also participated in the meeting.