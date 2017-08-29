LAHORE (PR) - Pakistan’s working class has condemned the policy announced by the United States President Donald Trump and said that Pakistani Nation had sacrificed thousands of lives while combating terrorism.

They said that the US itself had not succeeded to defeat Taliban despite spending hundreds of billion dollars. They called upon the US government and people to honour the great sacrifice of Pakistani Nation. This resolution was passed in a large meeting of All Pakistan Workers Confederation held at Bakhtiar Labour Hall Lahore. The meeting was attended by large number of representatives and workers of the affiliated trade unions including Railway, Wapda/Electricity, Telecommunication, Textile, Engineering, PWD, Irrigation, Chemical, Transport, Printing, Banking and other industries.

Veteran Trade Union Leader and General Secretary Khurshid Ahmed, President Kubina Jamil, Additional Secretary Akbar Ali Khan, Chairman Yousaf Baloch, Secretary Osama Tariq, Muhammad Anwar, Niaz Khan, Khushi Muhammad Khokhar, Mahmood Butt, Saeed Baloch and other trade union representatives also spoke on the occasion.

In another resolution, they urged the federal and provincial governments to adopt the National Plan of Action to tackle aggravating unemployment of youth and abject poverty and ignorance of the poor children and eliminate irrational gap between the rich and poor. They demanded recovery of taxes from the elite since 80 percent tax payers were wage earner. They also demanded to get recovered $200 billion deposited by Pakistani elites in foreign banks. They urged the government to enforce labour laws through independent labour inspection machinery and bring contract and temporary workers on regular basis and get ensured safe working conditions to the workers and amend outdated labour laws and bring them in conformity with ILO Conventions and raise minimum wages to Rs30,000 and get restored medical facilities to retired workers after their superannuation under Social Security Scheme and raise minimum pension to Rs15000. They also demanded elimination of child and bonded labour and discrimination against women and exploitation of domestic and abolish feudalism and monopolistic capitalism to establish an egalitarian society free from exploitation.