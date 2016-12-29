BEIJING - The sixth meeting of Pak-China Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will be held today in Beijing.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal will lead the Pakistan delegation, while the National Development and Reforms vice chairman will head the Chinese side. The chief ministers of all provinces are expected to attend the meeting on the invitation of federal government.

According to official sources, China will provide $1 billion to Pakistan in the ongoing week for completion of three projects. The amount will be spent on construction of three additional highways related to western route of CPEC.