SNGPL earns Rs1,999m profit before tax

LAHORE (PR): SNGPL during the period from July 2016 to September 2016 has earned a profit before tax amounting to Rs1,999 million and profit after tax of Rs1,399 million.

During last year corresponding period, the company sustained a loss before tax of Rs776 million and loss after tax of Rs543 million.

The earnings per share for the period is Rs2.21 as against loss per share of Re0.86 for the period ended September 30, 2015. Before and after tax profit declared by the company for the quarter July-September is the highest ever profit earned by the company in any quarter of the preceding years.

Despite all the economic challenges and financial constraints, the company has turned around into a profit making organisation. This has primarily been achieved by reducing UFG losses to 8.50% as against 10.57% in the corresponding period, the financial impact of which is saving of Rs1,233 million.

Academia-Industry linkages stressed

LAHORE (PR): Haadi Ali Uppal from Roots International College Lahore has called for strengthening Academia-Industry ties to bridge the gap between demanded skills and supplied skills that would help in absorbing the educated youth in the job market to curtail un-employment and poverty alleviation.

He said industrial revolution in the West was the outcome of close collaboration between universities and industries and Pakistan could also achieve better economic progress by cementing these linkages. He further said that the key to economic growth is the human resource equipped with knowledge and technology to respond to the world market.

“We need to focus on the capacity building of students to prepare them for the challenges of modern world through innovative ideas. Innovation was lifeblood of any nation and economy was a key ingredient behind its sustainable progress and prosperity,” he added.

Int’l standard signage likely to be installed at metro stations

LAHORE (PR): International standard signage may be designed and installed at all metro stations for information and guidance of commuters, who will travel through Lahore Orange Line Metro Train (LOMT).

Khwaja Ahmad Hassaan, Chairman of the Steering Committee for the project, directed this during the weekly progress review meeting on Wednesday. “More police wardens may be deputed near all the 11 under-construction elevated metro stations along package-I, where construction activity was in full swing these days, for facilitating smooth flow of traffic in these areas”, he added.

MPA Ch Shahbaz Ahmad, Mayor Lahore Col (R) Mubashir Javed, LDA Chief Engineer Asrar Saeed, TEPA Chief Engineer Saifur Rehman, senior officials of Punjab Mass Transit Authority, NESPAK, WASA, LESCO, PTCL, SUI GAS, Traffic Police, Rescue 1122 and Railways, Chinese contractor, CR-NOROINCO, representatives of Chinese engineering consultant and local contractors of the project attended the meeting.

On the other hand, the Departmental Promotion Committee of LDA, with Additional Director General Samia Saleem in the chair, has promoted 11 officials, including six private secretaries and five staff officers to the post of assistant director.

The six private secretaries were Malik Mahboob Rabbani, Muhammad Khalid, Muhammad Babar Ikram, Zahid Aziz, Tahir Mahmood and Anwarul Haq, while five staff officers were Aqeel Akram, Muhammad Arshad, Javaid Sabir, Muhammad Faisal and Muhammad Rauf Wain.

Lahore, December 28, 2016: Two employees of Lahore Development Authority have been dismissed after they had been proceeded against under PEEDA Act 2006. Arslan Sabir (Naib Qasid) and Gulzar Ahmed (Naib Qasid) had been dismissed from service for remaining willfully absent from duty without any intimation or prior permission from the competent authority.

In a separate incident, Staff of the Town Planning Wing of LDA demolished six shops on Wednesday which had been illegally constructed on a corner plot of Judicial Colony, Southern By-Pass Road, near Johar Town.