ISLAMABAD - Federal Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting here on Wednesday to review proposals of the Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Council for the AJK budget 2016-17.

The Finance secretary briefed the minister on the proposals of the AJK government and apprised the minister on matters related to the AJK budget for Financial Year 2015-16 as well as Financial Year 2016-17. While reviewing the proposals for AJK Budget 2016-17, Dar said that the incumbent government has always prioritised the welfare requirements of AJK. He emphasized that successful and timely implementation of development projects in AJK should be ensured.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Ministry of Finance.