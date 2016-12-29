LAHORE - 2017 would be the year of happiness for the industrial and domestic users of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) as they would be given huge relief in many counts. Online application system is being introduced for new connections.

This was stated by LESCO Chief Executive Officer Wajid Ali Kazmi while speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI). LCCI President Abdul Basit and Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan also spoke on the occasion, while former vice president Syed Mahmood Ghaznavi, Executive Committee members Mian Abdul Razzaq, Mian Zahid Javed, Mian Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Arshad Chaudhry, Moazzam Rasheed, Syed Mukhtar Ali and renowned businessman Mian Azizur Rehman Chan were also present in the meeting.

On the occasion, the LESCO CEO said that online application system for new connections would not only make all the process very convenient but human links would also be abolished. He said that mobile meter reading has helped reduce line losses. Soon big consumers would also come in this setup and a new software is being introduced in this regard, he informed.

He said that LESCO is contributing 25 percent in the total revenue generation of the distributions companies. He said that 0.7 million new meters are being purchased and 1.80 lakh out-of-order meters would be replaced with the new ones. He said that power transmission system is being upgraded to avoid untoward incidents. He said that SDOs of all divisions have been given the task to identify and rectify points where system needed to be repaired. He said that transformers of heavy capacity have been installed to get rid of the overloading issue.

“Load shedding free era would be started by the end of 2017 as 10,000MW of electricity would be inducted in the system”, he added and called for energy saving saying that saving one MW of electricity is much cheaper than its generation.

The LCCI president said that situation of power supply is far better and industry is getting almost interrupted electricity but its high prices should be brought down. He said that line losses and electricity theft are the major reasons of energy crisis therefore line losses should be brought down to single digit from existing 14 percent.

The LCCI vice president urged the LESCO CEO to hold monthly meeting with the representatives of the LCCI. He also suggested activation of the committee comprising representatives of LESCO and LCCI.