Fish exports increase 17.40pc in

five months

ISLAMABAD (APP): Fish and fish preparations exports from the country during last five months witnessed 17.40 percent increase as compared to exports of the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-November, 2016 about 60,216 metric tons of fish and fish products worth $155.884 million exported as against 49,717 metric tons valuing $132.776 million of same period of last financial year. On month on month basis, fish and fish preparations exports grew by 28.90 percent during the month of Nov, 2016 as compared to same month of last year. During the month of November, 2016 about 15,999 metric tons of fish and fish products worth $41.205 million exported as against the exports of 12,144 metric tons valuing $31.967 million of same month of last year. Meanwhile, fruits exports from the country grew by 34.32 percent as during last five months 191,330 metric ton of fresh fruits worth $148.342 million exported as compared to the exports of 140,935 metric tons valuing of $110.441 million of same period of last year.

$38.673b petroleum products imported in last five years

ISLAMABAD (APP): The government has imported petroleum products worth $38.673 billion during the last five years to meet energy needs of the country, official sources in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources said. Giving the break-up, they informed APP that petroleum products amounting to $9,422 million were imported in the year 2011-12, $8,282 million in 2012-13, $8,899 million in 2013-14, $7,411 million in 2014-15 and $4,659 million in 2015-16. Answering a question, the sources said petroleum products were being maintained by oil marketing companies keeping in view their commercial requirements. "As of December 6, 2016, reserves of HOBC were available for 122 days, Motor Spirit for 11 days, JP-I for 12 days, Superior Kerosene Oil for 15 days, High Speed Diesel for 23 days and Furnace Oil for 24 days," they said. Replying to a question, the sources said the country's crude oil production would reach 90,000 barrels per day (bpd) during the current winter season.

SCCI demands special package for Sialkot exporters

SIALKOT (APP): Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Majid Raza Bhutta said on Wednesday the Sialkot's exporters had been playing a pivotal role in strengthening national economy by earning foreign exchange to the tune of $2 billion annually. Talking to journalists, he said that national economical and political stability was vital to flourish national exports, saying that political uncertainty was the major reason behind the visible decline in the national exports during the last few years. He urged the government to announce a special package of trade and export-related incentives for Sialkot exporters from Export Development Fund (EDF) through TDAP. He said the direly needed incentives would flourish the Sialkot's export-oriented industries as well. He said the government should also encourage and patronise the Sialkot exporters at every level enabling them to struggle hard with full devotion, dedication, enthusiasm and complete peace of mind for enhancing the national exports as well.

Workshop series for women workers, entrepreneurs concludes

ISLAMABAD (NNI): A series of eventful four day orientation workshop for women home-based workers and entrepreneurs were concluded in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi. These series of productive sessions were focused firstly on entrepreneurship development of women and secondly utilising waste to make productive items thus becoming part of the green industry. This series of activities on fostering green entrepreneurship were held under the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation’s (UNIDO) DRT-F campaign in collaboration with other UN agencies of UNWOMEN and ILO. The series of activities started in Lahore followed by Karachi and Islamabad, around 60 women in each city were given a detailed orientation on how to make productive items out of waste material. The women comprising of home-based workers, women entrepreneurs, youth and potential women entrepreneur, took deep interest and were mesmerised by the more than 50 different ideas related to waste products.

They learned how to make items of daily use from waste. Different ideas of waste beneficiation were also discussed.