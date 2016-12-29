LAHORE - The businessmen have urged the government to take concrete measures to control deteriorating law and order situation, which is hurting the whole business atmosphere.

He said that nobody would be ready to put money in any new venture if the situation remains the same. Pakistan Industrial & Traders Associations Front (PIAF) Chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Inspector General of Police should look into the matter urgently as the robberies in industrial areas have also become order of the day and all the time the bandits flee with booty quite easily.

He condemned the daylight robbery in the office of LCCI former senior vice president and PIAF active member Mian Nauman Kabir, situated at a busy road of Garden Town. He urged the Punjab CM, IG and SSP Lahore to

He said that an expeditious judicial system could also contribute to certain extent to purge the society of all such anti-social elements who are spoiling the whole atmosphere.

He said that the business community plays an important role in running the affairs of the country and the government should take special steps to protect the businessmen from any such incident.